Filinvest profits jump 15% in H1

THE Gotianun family-led Filinvest Development Corp. said its net income rose 15 percent during the first half of the year ending June to P5.07 billion, from last year’s P4.42 billion.

Revenues grew 12 percent to P32.5 billion, from P29 billion last year, the company said.

The banking and property groups contributed the bulk of revenues at 42 percent and 38 percent, respectively, while power at 15 percent and sugar at 5 percent.

EastWest Bank delivered P2.5 billion in net income for the period, a 60 percent rise over the same period last year.

“As you can see, our concluded branch store expansion is showing results with the growth in the core products of consumer loans and deposits,” FDC Chairman Jonathan T. Gotianun said.

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), the group’s property developer, said it had a net income of P2.7 billion for the first half of 2017, 8 percent higher than last year. Revenues rose 9 percent to P10 billion, mainly coming from both its residential development business, as well as the continued strong demand for its retail and office spaces. With FLI’s focus on its recurring income business, rental revenues grew 25 percent to P2.0 billion, as the firm saw additional revenues from its new office and retail buildings.

FLI now operates 21 office buildings with a total of 312,000 square meters of gross leasable area (GLA). With four buildings expected to be completed in 2017, total office GLA will increase by 111,000 sq m by year-end.

The group has eight more buildings in the pipeline, representing additional office GLA of 224,000 sq m. Total retail GLA is now 211,000 sq m, with the recent opening of the 50,000 sq m of its mall in Tagaytay.

“We look forward to continued growth in 2017, as we not only see the fruition of strategic decisions made in the past, but also we explore the new opportunities for growth in the Philippines,” FDC President and CEO Josephine Gotianun-Yap said.