FGen Insurance launches FGen4NextGen campaign

By Ivee L. Johnson

FORTUNE General (FGen) Insurance, one of the country’s most trusted nonlife insurance companies, launched a new campaign called “FGen4NxtGen”, during their Inspired 2017 Sales Rally held on April 7 at the Pahiyas Hall of the Blue Leaf Filipinas in Parañaque City. Through this campaign, FGen aims to reach millennial insurance buyers and help them manage their risk and protect their hard-earned assets by getting an insurance policy.

Company Chairman and CEO J. Antonio A. Cabangon Jr. and President and Chief Operating Officer Michael F. Rellosa led FGen employees in welcoming the delegates that included FGen’s brokers and agents from its different branches around the country.

In his special message, Cabangon thanked the brokers and agents of FGen for their untiring support.

“For the past seven years, Fortune General has performed well, and we would not have been able to do this without your support. Thank you very much. Nandito kami because of you,” he said.

FGen has a record seven-year run, consistently registering a 7 percent to 8 percent growth rate.

In his keynote address, Rellosa remembered FGen’s founder, the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, and shared fond memories with him, and how he had inspired and continues to inspire the company and its people.

“Through this sales rally and marketing campaign, we are continuing Amba’s entrepreneurial spirit, his zest for life and his unending desire to be of service to his countrymen,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the introduction of FGen’s new brand ambassador, motoring journalist and CNN Philippines host James Deakin. In a simple welcoming ceremony, Cabangon and Rellosa handed Deakin a special FGen jacket, symbolizing his entry to the company as its first-ever official endorser.

A known advocate of road safety, Deakin was chosen by FGen to be its brand ambassador for the three important qualities he has in common with the company, namely, authority, integrity and being easy to deal with.

“Integrity is what I value the most. It is the most important quality to have in my profession. And it is also what I look for when I need to protect my investments. That’s the reason I go for FGen for my insurance needs. FGen is a company I can trust,” Deakin said.

He also expressed his admiration for Ambassador Cabangon Chua, saying he found much inspiration in the founder’s life story, which is one of the reasons he agreed to be FGen’s image model.

Still part of the new campaign, FGen also launched its new, mobile-responsive web site (www.fgeninsurance.com), which now has a feature that lets their clients request a travel or car-insurance quotation online. The company also introduced the FGen Claims App, which makes it easy for customers and agents to notify them about an insurance claim for property, motor, or personal accident.

“We have developed these systems with the needs of our clients and agents in mind. These will allow us to easily respond to the needs of our clients, as well as help our agents and brokers get more business and be more efficient,” Cabangon said about the new website feature and app. The app is available for both Android and iOS users, while the new website is accessible via desktop and mobile browsers.

To cap the sales rally, FGen recognized their top performers in a simple awarding ceremony led by Cabangon and Rellosa.