Feel good to be good

Mabuhay Evenings is a new TV show of Global News Network (GNN), which is aired every Wednesday night. The show seeks to inspire all viewers to believe that there is hope in the Filipino, that nothing is impossible with God, and that, with our collective efforts, our Philippines can be great again.

The philosophy of the show is that every Filipino needs to be more aware that there are many positive and uplifting stories about the greatness of our culture and our people. However, close to 80 percent of the media coverage has been more about the negative, e.g., corruption, criminality, killings, inefficiency, etc. Mabuhay Evenings producer Ricky Rivera envisioned a program to recognize a few good Filipinos with the objective of sharing their feel-good stories with its viewers. Ricky has nothing but love for our country since he and my law partner Alex Lacson became roommates in University of the Philippines Diliman. He has been in the communications industry for quite some time now—starting as field reporter to writer to PR manager to PR crisis consultant. So far, Mabuhay Evenings has guested overseas Filipino workers (OFW) champion Toots Ople, aviation industry game changer Aimee Carandang, anti-human-trafficking crusader Darlene Pajarito, maritime lawyer Iris Baguilat, author of the best-selling book series of 12 Little Things Alex Lacson, solar-power promoter Abdulgani Macatoman and Party-list Rep. John Bertiz III of ACTS-OFW.

There are still quite a few people out there whose stories need to be shared, not for their personal aggrandizement but to inspire others to do what they can to help themselves and our country. One feel- good story closer to home is about my former student and colleague at University of the East (UE), who is now a Philippine Airlines junior executive. He spent most of his younger years behind the wheels of a jeepney (or next to it as his father was a jeepney driver).

Since his parents only had meager resources, Renny Esteban Domingo was practically forced by circumstances to ply the jeepney route from Fairview, Quezon City, to Quiapo, Manila. Pursuing further studies without financial support from his parents, Renny worked as a student assistant in UE all throughout his college and law school days. He saw himself as a lawyer, became a lawyer, and is now a highly respected lawyer, especially in the field of labor law. In the words of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, “If you treat an individual as he is, he will remain how he is. But if you treat him as if he were what he ought to be and could be, he will become what he ought to be and could be.”





I suppose lawyer Renny refused to see himself the way his father saw him. Producer Ricky wants Filipinos to see feel-good stories in our country for a better Philippines. President Duterte refuses to look at our country as mediocre or a lapdog of other countries. We have so many other Filipinos out there who can be better if only they look at themselves differently. It all starts with how we see ourselves. Media plays a major role in this vision formation. We become what we think. We become what we say. I believe that all Filipinos are ambassadors of our country to the extent that whatever we say or do reflects on us all as a people. After all, the image of our country and our people does not solely depend on what Duterte says and does. And that’s how the Mabuhay Evenings show strives to be relevant. It highlights the positive vibes of good Filipinos to make its viewers believe that they themselves can be the best they can be. Perhaps, with some patience, a lot of perspiration, and by divine providence, we can all be “good” like an lawyer Renny, a Producer Ricky, or even a President Rody. It all starts by feeling “good” within ourselves and feeling “good” about our country.

For questions and comments, e-mail me at sbmison@gmail.com