Federalism campaigners meet in small Lanao town

THE princess of a small town in Lanao del Norte will serve as the host of the coming conference of a nonprofit organization—Movement for Rody Roa Duterte (MRRD)—which has launched the National Movement for Federalism.

Former Mayor Bae Eleanor Dimaporo Lantud of Pantao Ragat said the conference will be held on October 29 in the town. It will be attended by members of the Cabinet and leaders of the House of Representatives.

MRRD is a group of private citizens whose advocacy is federalism.

Organized during the presidential campaign of then-Davao City Mayor Duterte, MRRD later launched the National Movement for Federalism campaign just two weeks after Duterte was elected President.





MRRD is embarking on a tour of several cities throughout the country to disseminate information on federalism and the benefits the country can enjoy under such a form of government.

The group will meet with Lantud on October 29.

Lantud, a supporter and ally of President Duterte is the country’s first Muslim woman to be elected mayor and is now helping her husband, Mayor Lacson, in running the town.

Although she ran unsuccessfully for governor of Lanao del Norte under the United Nationalist Alliance during the recent national elections, Lantud has acknowledged the benefits her home province could reap under a federal system of government.

At present, she said Lanao del Norte is facing several challenges.

“Crime is a problem in the towns and major infrastructures need to be improved. These include roads linking the smaller towns of Lanao del Norte. Most of these roads are practically impassable,” she said.

She also noted that under a federal system, overlooked provinces like Lanao del Norte will be given equal treatment in terms of budgeting. This would give the province the opportunity to address such pressing problems like crime, health, domestic violence against women and children, environmental protection, and the lack of infrastructure.