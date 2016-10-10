FDI advanced 7 percent in July to $503 million

Foreign investors showed positive sentiments one month after President Duterte was sworn into office as funds from the international community were parked in the country’s longer-term investment instruments. Foreign direct investments (FDI) to the Philippines registered a total net inflow of $503 million in July this year, rising by 7 percent from the $470-million net inflow for the same month in 2015.

July’s higher net inflow snapped the two consecutive monthly declines in FDI for the year and brought the total seven-year cumulative FDI to $4.695 billion. The total FDI inflows from January to July is 79.1 percent higher than last year’s $2.62 billion, as gains were largely seen from across all subcomponents of the FDI. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the increase in FDI inflows was driven by “investors’ positive outlook on the Philippine economy, reinforced by strong macroeconomic fundamentals.”

For the month, investments in debt instruments kept the FDI afloat in the growth territory, advancing by 79.4 percent to $417 million for the year. Reinvestment of earnings, meanwhile, dropped 19.5 percent to $63 million, while equity and investment-fund shares declined by 63.6 percent to $86 million during the period.

Equity capital also shrank by 85.5 percent compared to last year’s number, to hit a meager $23 million worth of net inflows for the month.





The BSP said the gross equity capital placements were mainly from Germany, the United States, Singapore, Japan and Korea.

These were mainly invested in real estate, wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, financial and insurance and construction activities. In September Japan-based Nomura Global Research said they remain confident of the country’s prospects, particularly in its ability to further attract FDI.

This is seen as a result of government’s efforts to open up the economy, including measures, such as the liberalization of the local banking system. The strong manufacturing sector and the prospect of lower corporate income-tax rates could also help lure more long-term investments to the Philippines, according to the think tank.