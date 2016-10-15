Farmers’ group accuses Robredo of lawyering for land developers

THE Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) has accused Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo of lawyering for big property developers associated with the Aquino administration by opposing the two-year ban on land-use conversion of farms.

KMP said the ban has already been approved by the Presidential Agrarian Reform Council (PARC), but property developers have apparently secured succor from Robredo.

“Government housing projects can be built on nonagricultural lands. It is plain senseless to pit the people’s right to housing and shelter against the right to land and food security. Parehong karapatan iyan ng mamamayan na dapat tinutugunan ng gobyerno sa wastong pamamaraan,” the group said in a statement.

“Robredo is not at all concerned with the state of the homeless. She is protecting the business interests of real-estate companies that are constructing overpriced, substandard and corruption-riddled housing units in government resettlement sites,” KMP Secretary-General Antonio Flores said.





Flores also accused Robredo of being “a fake agrarian-reform advocate” who is now trying to “use the so-called housing problem to attack the land-use conversion moratorium in favor of real-estate corporations that have acquired hefty housing contracts under the Aquino administration.”

Robredo, citing a petition initiated by Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia, has urged President Duterte to reconsider the PARC-approved two-year land-conversion freeze, because it is “problematic” and would “hurt the homeless and worsen the housing backlog.”

Farmers and the urban poor do not buy condominiums and townhouses that large property developers have been selling, KMP explained, and the homeless would not be affected by the large firms that already cannot sell their condominiums.

Robredo is “pretending to protect the homeless, but her stance against land conversion is actually in chorus with the position of foreign chambers of commerce,” the KMP leader added.