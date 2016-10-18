Farm tourism attracts more visitors–Alegre

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo @Pulitika2010 / Special to the BusinessMirror

FARMS and wellness spas are luring more foreign visitors to the country, even as an increasing number of domestic tourists patronize these new attractions.

In a news statement, Tourism Assistant Secretary Frederick M. Alegre said: “Farm tourism is relatively new but once developed, especially with the mandate of the Farm Tourism Development Act of 2016, inclusive growth becomes achievable for the benefit of farmers, micro- to small-business entrepreneurs and other community stakeholders.”

He added that more communities in the countryside are learning to appreciate and interact with tourists who visit their areas. “More important, we continue to deepen our brand of hospitality, giving more essence to the unique Filipino tourism experience,” he said.





Alegre, along with travel and tour operators, industry stake-holders and media representatives, attended the launch of the Nurture Farmacy in Tagaytay on October 15.

Nurture Farmacy is a natural offshoot of the Nurture Wellness Village, a 15-year-old resort and spa owned by Dr. Mike and Catherine Turvill. The farm is a source of agricultural produce for the spa’s restaurant and catering services, and provides the raw ingredients for the spa’s natural applications and treatments.

Nurture Farmacy is accredited by the Department of Tourism as an ecotourism wellness, heritage and farm destination, which provides a wide array of products, services and activities for its guests, including tours of its Phytotherapy garden, weaving and cooking demonstrations and interactive heritage activities, among others.

Data from the DOT show it has accredited 23 farms and 14 spas nationwide. However, “accreditation is still voluntary, as these are secondary establishments,” Alegre stressed.

The DOT requires certain standards in accrediting farms and agritourism sites, such as the location in a “generally safe and peaceful location;” knowledgeable farm guides that will accompany tour groups; 24-hour security personnel; safety signages; designated wash areas with clean water, soap and other amenities; and separate clean and well-maintained restrooms, to name a few.

Accreditation certificates for such tourist facilities are valid for two years.

The DOT also has guidelines in accrediting spas, while the Department of Health accredits spa therapists who have to undergo skills exams every two years. An establishment’s certificate of accreditation is good for one year.

Minimum requirements for a spa to be accredited are the location of the spa “in a safe and reputable location with clean, calm and relaxing environment; separate clean and adequate public washrooms for male and female provided with running water and adequate toiletries; separate unlocked public treatment rooms for males and females”; and the provision of spa services, such as Swedish, Shiatsu, reflexology or tui-na, Thai, aromatherapy/Filipino healing modalities and/or other acceptable massage treatments, among others.

Just an hour’s drive from Manila, the Nurture Wellness Village appeals to honeymooners, families, private firms that hold team-building retreats, and young professionals seeking a quick getaway from city life.

According to its web site, by taking part in farm tourism, the Nurture Farmacy boosts the spa’s efforts in promoting wellness and mindful living. “Considered as a growing industry in the country, farm tourism allows individuals, families and groups of friends to get closer to nature and learn what the food goes through from farm to table. Hence, it makes way for a memorable bonding activity that helps raise awareness, at the same time,” the company said.

At Nurture Farmacy, guests see a wide array of vegetables, fruits and medicinal plants. Throughout the tour, they are given useful information on how these plants are grown, as well as their practical uses and health benefits.

“Through this, visitors are made aware of which plants or types of produce are good for certain organs of the body, as well as how they are used to cure ailments. There is also a demo on some traditional practices

involving medicinal plants. Visitors are taught about vermiculture and fungiculture, too. They visit Nurture Farmacy’s own compost pits mushroom farm.” Nurture Farmacy participated in the Fourth Farm Tourism Conference and Farm Tourism Festival held from July 14 to16 at the Summit Ridge Hotel in Tagaytay. It was one of the farms the conference participants visited.