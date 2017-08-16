Farm output to grow 6% in 2017–Piñol

Despite the outbreak of bird flu in Pampanga, the Department of Agriculture (DA) expressed confidence that farm growth would still reach 6 percent on the back of higher crops production.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said the performance of the crops subsector would offset the adverse effects of the avian influenza (AI) incident in San Luis, Pampanga, on the local poultry subsector.

“The impact would be very minimal for the third and fourth quarter. Based on reports from the regions, palay harvest during the period will be good,” Piñol told reporters in an interview on Wednesday.

“I think we will be able to sustain growth in the first half, but it will not be more than that,” he added.

The DA, however, maintained its farm-growth target of 6 percent to 7 percent for this year.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) projected that palay production this year would expand by 9 percent to 19.22 million metric tons (MMT), from 17.63 MMT recorded in 2016. The figure is also 3.5 percent higher than the DA’s target palay production of 18.57 MMT.

The PSA attributed the possible increase in palay output to the expansion in rice areas.

“Harvest area may increase 5.1 percent year-on-year. Yield may improve from 3.87 metric tons [MT] per hectare to 4.01 MT per hectare, or by 3.77 percent,” the PSA said in its report, titled “Rice and Corn Situation Outlook, July 2017 round”.

The report noted that palay area this year would expand to 4.788 million hectares, from 4.556 milion hectares last year.

As for corn, the PSA said harvest this year could reach 8.02 MMT, 11.02 percent higher than the 7.22 MMT recorded last year.

The PSA said more farmers would plant corn due to favorable planting conditions.

Piñol said the crops subsector, particularly palay, would drive the agriculture sector’s performance in the second half of the year.

“Barring strong typhoons, we would be able to become self-sufficient in rice as early as 2019,” he said.

Philippine palay output in 2014 reached a record high of 18.97 MMT, according to data from the PSA.

Piñol added he also expects the livestock subsector, which contracted by 1.1 percent in the second quarter, to recover in the fourth quarter of the year.

“Raisers have started to raise more hogs after the porcine epidemic diarrhea incidence last year. So, I expect hog production to recover in the last quarter,” he said.

The DA chief’s pronouncement came after the agriculture sector grew by 5.71 percent in the January-to-June period, as it continued to recover from the adverse impact of El Niño, which hit the country last year.

Earlier, economists told the BusinessMirror that Philippine farm output could grow at a slower pace in the second half of the year following the discovery of the bird-flu outbreak in San Luis, Pampanga.