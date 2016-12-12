Fake friends, fake investment advice

BACK in the day when I first started in the financial world, there were two sources of information. The first was the Wall Street Journal, which in the 1970s was actually a source of accurate information, unlike newspapers today. The Journal was where you found corporate and financial data, company disclosures and commentary about that information. Revenues, expenditures and resulting profits or losses were counted, not manipulated or massaged.

Every stockbrokerage office in the country had a copy. You could tell who the senior brokers were; they had their own on their desks every morning. The rest of us had to wait until the office copy was handed around the floor.

Every Monday morning, the bible of the stock market came out. This was Barron’s, a weekly newspaper published since 1921. While also relaying the numbers, Charles Barron’s newspaper created what we now call —and generally incorrectly—financial journalism.

Here, the best journalists followed, reported and commented on the stock market. These were journalists who had worked their way up, many from being “copy boys”, reporters, and then having their own byline, learning the trade the hard and right way.

A favorable mention in one of the premier columns could add millions to a company’s stock value. The opposite was also true. Barron’s hit the newsstands in New York City before dawn and was air-freighted around the country and the world. So important was the information that stockbrokers bribed copy boys, typesetters and truck drivers for a copy before other brokers got theirs.

The most famous with his Up and Down Wall Street column was Alan Abelson. There was no such thing as a “blind item”. If the information was factual and reportable, it deserved reliable sources. Rarely would a company complain because they knew Abelson wrote the truth. The US Securities and Exchange Commission monitored Barron’s to make sure that Abelson and the others were not profiting from their columns or engaging in stock-price manipulation. Abelson was sued several times and, to the best of my knowledge, was always vindicated.

Now investors turn to that golden fortress of truth, honor and integrity for their stock information—Facebook (FB). Everything that was right about Barron’s genuine financial journalism is wrong with Facebook.

“Secret” information on listed companies is about as accurate and secret as information on your favorite celebrity’s perversions. As with everything else on FB, nothing is subject to any sort of factual scrutiny. The people behind many—not all—of these FB pages use the same credibility-creating techniques as the people running the latest pyramid scheme. And what do they get for giving you all their wonderful free advice?

If you lose money listening to FB wisdom, take note—nobody cares and you have little if any recourse.

As genuine as most of your FB friends, so also is most of the stock- market advice you will receive. But for the same reason, people take pride in their 832 FB friends, they are honored for being allowed to join these FB groups. It is much easier to have FB friends than invest an effort to have genuine relationships. It is much easy to join a FB stock group than to do any real investment work, too.

