Factory growth losing steam, December PMI shows

The country’s manufacturing industry exhibited signs of continued growth last December, although at a slower pace, due to concerns over traffic congestions, bottlenecks and price movements perennially associated with the holiday season.

This was evident in the Philippines’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December, which—while still on the growth path—fell for the third straight month.

On Tuesday regional business media organization Nikkei and international think tank IHS Markit announced that the country’s PMI dropped further to 55.7 from 56.3 last November. This is the third month in a row that the Philippines’s PMI saw a slower expansion.

The PMI is a composite index calculated as a weighted average of five individual subcomponents. The components include new orders, which weigh the most at 30 percent of the index; output, 25 percent; employment, 20 percent; suppliers’ delivery time, 15 percent, and stocks of purchases, 10 percent.

Readings above 50 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50 show deterioration.

Despite being above 50—indicating expansion during the period—and still the fastest PMI in the Asean, the Philippines’s index hit the lowest in four months. Total new orders, input buying and employment rose at slower rates for the month.

“The Philippines continued to see strong improvements in manufacturing conditions during December, where robust client demand underpinned the PMI,” IHS Markit economist Bernard Aw said.

“Meanwhile, there were concerns that traffic congestions and customs bottlenecks impeded the smooth delivery of pre-production materials,” he added.

The economist—who is part of the team that compiles the data on the monthly PMI—further noted that on the prices front, Philippine manufacturing companies faced the sharpest rise in cost inflation last December, as a combination of peso weakness and higher costs for raw materials lifted input prices.

“If this continues, manufacturers’ profit margins may come under pressure in the coming months,” he warned.

Particulars of the monthly survey showed that the expansion in output was led by greater new orders placed at local manufacturing firms, indicating strong client appetite.

Client demand from foreign markets, meanwhile, continued to strengthen at the end of the year, but at a slower pace after expanding at a record high rate last November.

More notably, job creation in the sector for December was the slowest since August last year. The average lead times also lengthened for the first time in the series’s history in December, with firms blaming port congestions and custom bottlenecks as factors.