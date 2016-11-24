BusinessMirror Science Editor Lyn Resurreccion (right) is among those awarded in the first Faces of Biotechnology recognition on November 21.

She was recognized as an “outstanding media person writing balanced and accurate stories on biotechnology.”

Sponsored by the Department of Agriculture Biotechnology Program, the event was part of the 2016 National Biotech Week celebration.

The other awardees are (from left) farmer-scientist Edwin Y. Paraluman, advocate-leader Benigno D. Pecson, farmer-scientist Rosalie M. Ellasus, Dr. Nina Halos, Dr. Desiree M. Hautea, Dr. Nina G. Gloriani, Dr. Flerida A. Cariño and advocate-leader Edith Burgos.