Experts: Keep ‘It’s more fun’ slogan

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

IF it ain’t broke, why fix it? This was the common opinion by most advertising veterans the BusinessMirror spoke with when asked if it was time to change the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) award-winning “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” brand and slogan.

“I think it’s a terrible idea to change a slogan that works,” said Ana Ma. Victoria Perez, who was once reputed to be the highest-paid advertising copywriter in the country. Now vice president for Creative Services for the Associated Broadcasting Corp. (TV5), Perez stressed: “A good tagline/slogan can and often work for decades! A brand that keeps changing its tagline reflects the wishy washiness of its communication team.”

This was echoed by Cirio Cinco, chief creative officer of DNA720. “Can you imagine every new marketing director of Nike changing ‘Just do it’?” Cinco said of the long-running advertising campaign of the sports apparel firm. “If the slogan isn’t broken, why fix it? Maybe what the new DOT team should think about more is how to refresh the campaign.”





Chiqui Lara, a 30-year advertising veteran who was coresponsible for the unforgettable “I Can Feel It” campaign of Palmolive featuring Alice Dixson, agreed. “Why change something that ain’t broke? It’s all this ‘NIH’ [not invented here] syndrome. Just from the DOT tourist arrivals data, it seems that ‘more fun’ slogan has worked and continues to do so.”

Visitor arrivals in the Philippines reached 5.3 million in 2015, a 51-percent jump, from 3.5 million in 2010, just two years before the “more fun” slogan was launched by the DOT under its former Secretary Ramon R. Jimenez Jr., an advertising veteran himself. This year the DOT is targeting to increase visitor arrivals to reach 6 million.

This developed as the DOT said it would consider all feedback on the proposed change in the “more fun” slogan. Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo has said the new DOT slogan would reflect the reforms instituted by the Duterte administration.

In a text message, DOT Spokesman and Assistant Secretary Frederick M. Alegre said: “We have noted the comments of the tourism stakeholders and will consider these when we make any decision regarding the branding campaign.”

Last week representatives of major tourism organizations appealed to the DOT to keep the “more fun” slogan for continuity, and to maximize its potential. (See, “Stakeholders to DOT: Let’s keep ‘It’s More Fun…’ tourism slogan” in the BusinessMirror, September 15, 2016.)

Among the reasons that have been cited for a change in the Philippine brand and slogan is the country’s propensity for calamities due to natural disturbances, like earthquakes and typhoons. The DOT even had to suspend its “more fun” campaign for three months after Supertyphoon Yolanda struck Central Visayas in November 2013.

While strapped with funds compared to its Asean neighbors, who have larger tourism and marketing budgets, the Philippines’s “more fun” slogan, created by BBDO Guerrero, became viral through social media.

“More than the slogan—though it is one pretty fantastic line—the success I think of the campaign is its ‘virality’—and how we Pinoys love putting our own spin on things,” Cinco explained. “The campaign allowed the common local travelers to create their own ‘It’s more fun in the Philippines’ memes.” He suggested that the “new DOT marketing team should try to beat that, or build on its success—and not just change the slogan.”

Lara, who was president of Y&R Philippines Inc. before her retirement two years ago, underscored that the DOT’s “more fun” campaign “has so many, many executions and used a variety of touch points so it was a cohesive integrated campaign.”

After it promoted the Philippines, the DOT switched gears and started marketing specific resort islands and provincial destinations in foreign markets, but still using the “more fun” slogan. It also launched affiliate campaigns, like “Visit the Philippines” in 2015 and “Visit the Philippines Again” for 2016.

So, much like the Philippines’s Asean neighbors who have kept their slogans for decades, Lara said the “more fun” branding campaign can run just as long “with different executions.”

However, she underscored that a rethink of the slogan should consider the current events in the country. “Like everything else, truth in advertising is essential. Is it really still more fun in the Philippines?” Lara said.

The Duterte administration has come under fire from the international community for its relentless war on drugs, which its critics have alleged, has resulted in more than 2,000 extrajudicial killings.

Analysts have also claimed that aside from President Duterte’s war on drugs, Mr. Duterte’s insulting comments about the US foreign policy toward the Philippines and against the United Nations, have resulted in a massive pullout of foreign funds from the stock market, and a further weakening of the peso.

The Philippine stock-market index, however, bounced by 0.29 percent on Monday, to 7,575.84 points after weeks of continued losses. The peso also strengthened on Monday, closing at P47.815 to the greenback from Friday’s close of 47.82.