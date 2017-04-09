Expert: E-cigarettes effective in fighting nicotine addiction

THERE are more than 1,000 studies proving that vaping or smoking e-cigarette is less harmful than tobacco or cigarette smoking, and is an effective tool in promoting smoking cessation, an expert said.

Konstantinos E. Farsalinos, a research fellow at the Onassis Cardiac Surgery Center in Athens, Greece, and at the Department of Pharmacy, University of Patras, Greece, said e-cigarette use can, in fact, help save millions of smokers who are at risk of premature death.

In a news conference, Farsalinos said the World Health Organization and concerned national health agencies, such as the Department of Health in the case of the Philippines, should promote e-cigarette use—like a form of smoking-cessation medication to smoking addicts.

Farsalinos will be an expert resource person during a Senate Health Committee Public hearing tackling e-cigarettes on Thursday, where he is expected to share expertise and knowledge about smoking, tobacco harm control and e-cigarettes.

The popularity of e-cigarettes, says Hong Kong-based Heneage Mitchell of factasia.org, has stirred spirited debate in many countries to the point of banning e-cigarettes.

Mitchell said e-cigarettes offer smoking addict a choice, and eventually, quit the more harmful habit of smoking cigarette by shifting to e-cigarettes.

According to Mitchell, e-cigarette should be used only by adult smokers and ex-smokers, to promote smoking cessation and avoid premature death.

“E-cigarettes are not for nonsmokers and definitely not for children,” he said.

Both Farsalinos and Mitchell said they are not representing any interest or parties in the on-going debate on cigarette use, but will offer their expertise to promote consumer choice, rational debate and sensible regulation.