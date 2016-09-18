Expect competition among PHL telcos to intensify–Fitch

COMPETITION in the local telco industry is expected to “intensify” in the next few years after the two players, in the hotly contested sector, gained access to a swathe of soft infrastructure that has forced them to increase capital spending for the next three years.

According to Fitch Ratings, PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. is expected to elevate their capital expenditures in the coming years, thanks to their recent acquisition of San Miguel Corp.’s telco business.

The transaction, which is currently being questioned by the competition watchdog, paved way for the two rivals to gain access to a swathe of frequencies previously held by the food-to-infrastructure firm.

“We believe domestic competition will further intensify in the next year due to PLDT’s aggressive strategy to acquire market share,” Fitch Ratings said in a note on Globe’s issuer default ratings.





The credit-rating agency said Globe’s robust expansion into the long-term evolution (LTE) network will keep its capital expenditures and revenue ratio elevated at 27 percent to 28 percent from 2016 to 2018. It also noted that PLDT’s aggressive promotional campaigns and handset subsidies, which are meant to drive data usage levels in the long term, are also likely to weigh on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Capital requirements of PLDT for 2016 has been elevated to P48 billion from P43 billion, while that of Globe may be increased to $760 million from $750, as the two telcos push to increase capacity using the San Miguel frequencies. Under a three-year network deployment plan, both telcos aim to accelerate network expansion, broadband infrastructure and Internet access coverage to cover over 90 percent of the country’s cities and municipalities by 2018.

According to BPI Trade CEO Mike Oyson, investors can now focus on Globe’s fundamentals, after the Court of Appeals (CA) stopped the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) from investigating its purchase of San Miguel’s telecommunications assets with rival PLDT.

To recall, the PCC wanted to place the transaction under review as it poses threat to competition. The two telcos filed for separate injunction cases against the evaluation, and the appellate court decided on their favor. Through the Office of the Solicitor General, the competition council asked the appellate court to set aside the injunction order for being “contrary to the law.”

Stocks of listed telcos have been erratic ever since the transaction. PLDT ended Friday’s trading at P1,666 each, or a 1.48-percent slide, from P1,691, while that of Globe closed at P1,961 apiece, a 1-percent reduction the day prior. Oyson expects a “rebound in telco stocks since they can now move forward with their planned capital expenditures to improve service.”

He added that the CA decision lifts the “overhang or pall of uncertainty” over the telco sector. “As better service starts to be felt by the consumer, it will be very difficult to reverse the decision. At the end of the day, what is in the mind of the President is the impact to the consumer,” he said.