Expats rank Taiwan as best country abroad to work in

THE 2016 InterNations Expat Insider survey of more than 14,000 expatriates globally ranked Taiwan as the best destination in the world, saying about 34 percent of the expats are extremely satisfied with their work environment.

This is more than double the average ratio worldwide, said Liu Po-liang, Taiwan’s commissioner for Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), whose findings were released by Taiwan Economic Cooperation Office (Teco).

“With a population of 23 million, Taiwan is a major transportation hub and an important economic and trade center in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2014 it was listed second among the top 10 safest countries of the world. However, in order to sustain a high level of public security at a time when cybercrime and terrorism continue to spread, Taiwan said it is imperative to participate in Interpol and work together with law-enforcement agencies worldwide,” he said.

Taiwan became a member of Interpol in 1961 under the Republic of China (ROC), but was forced to withdraw in 1984 due to political factors. More than 30 years have passed since then, and at present, only Taiwan and North Korea are excluded from the organization.





However, Taiwan is vastly different from North Korea. The fact that Taiwan enjoys reciprocal visa-waiver privileges with more than 100 other countries around the world indicates the ROC passport might attract the attention of those engaged in transnational crime. Taiwan’s exclusion from Interpol—in effect denying it timely access to key intelligence as well as preventing it from participating in seminars and training workshops—creates a major loophole in the global security and counter terrorism network, Teco said in a statement, Liu Po-liang said.

Taiwan said it is ready and willing to participate in global police endeavors in fighting crime. Since 2009, Taiwan police agencies have collaborated with counterparts overseas to resolve 235 cases and arrest more than 12,000 suspects involved in organized fraud, as well as transnational trafficking of drugs and persons, including children.

Although Taiwan police have spared no effort in combating transnational crime, their requests for Interpol assistance have met with little support, as reflected in the fact that a response was received in only 27 of 90 inquiries made in the first nine months of 2016.

“In a world shaped by globalization, an international security network that does not include Taiwan inevitably leads to higher law enforcement costs for all parties concerned,” Po-liang said.

Citing an example, he said, only after Taiwan police had solved a $2.2-million automated teller machine heist perpetrated in the country by 22 foreign nationals in July, did they realize that European nations were highly interested in the case when Taiwan’s CIB was invited to discuss it at a special meeting convened by the European Police Office.

However, Taiwan police were unable to promptly share information they had uncovered on more suspects in the upper echelons of the crime ring; nor were they able to gain access to intelligence they needed. As crime is no longer subject to geographical constraints, Taiwan’s exclusion from Interpol creates a major loophole in the prevention of international crime, becoming a cause of concern for countries worldwide.

Taiwan police, as part of the global police community, has the obligation, responsibility, willingness and capability to participate in Interpol and work jointly with other police forces around the world. Recto Mercene

So as to avoid sensitive political issues, Taiwan is willing to attend the Interpol General Assembly as an observer. Although participation in this annual event would not lead to direct and prompt exchanges of intelligence with member countries, or access to their crime databases, Taiwan’s attendance at various meetings and events would facilitate interaction and compensate for the current lack of intelligence exchanges. This could serve as an initial step to meet basic needs for transnational law enforcement cooperation, without touching on political issues.

“Fighting crime is the police’s mission and responsibility. As police officers, we should transcend geographical, ethnic, and political differences, so that the global police community can work in concert to ensure social justice. We urge you to speak up for Taiwan at relevant occasions and support its participation in Interpol,” Liu Po-liang said.