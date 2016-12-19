Etihad Airways wins top Airbus A380 accolade

AIRBUS, manufacturer of the A380 aircraft, has presented Etihad Airways with the award for Top Operational Excellence for A380 operations in 2015-2016.

The Etihad Airways A380 fleet recorded a remarkable 99.63-percent operational reliability between January 2015 and October 2016, the highest of all 13 airlines that operate the Airbus A380 aircraft.

Operational reliability is a standard international index measuring flight operations subject to delays or defects. High performance in this index verifies the operating capability of the airline and the priority given to maintenance and safety management.

Jeff Wilkinson, CEO of Etihad Airways Engineering, said: “Our entire team is totally focused on achieving the highest levels of reliability across our fleet. The A380 has been a fantastic addition to our fleet over the past two years. This award demonstrates excellence and the success of our ongoing close cooperation with Airbus.”

The award was presented last week by Christian Fremont, Airbus Head of A380 Programme Support, at Airbus’s A380 Symposium in Munich, Germany.

Etihad Airways has eight Airbus A380s in service, with two more scheduled for delivery. The aircraft operates from the carrier’s Abu Dhabi hub to Sydney, Melbourne, London, New York and Mumbai.

The new leisure airline group, headquartered in Vienna, is scheduled to begin operations in April 2017, the start of the summer season, serving a broad network of destinations from Germany, Austria and Switzerland (Hanover, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Munich, Nuremberg, Baden-Baden, Hamburg, Basel and Vienna). Key markets will include the Balearics, Canaries, mainland Spain and Greece.

The joint venture will be supported by the expertise of Etihad Aviation Group, the fastest-growing aviation group in the world, and TUI Group, the world’s leading tourism business with a strong focus on hotels and cruises. It will be able to leverage synergies and economies of scale accessible through Etihad Airways Partners and the TUI Group to ensure a lean overhead structure and competitive production cost. Further details regarding the future joint venture will be jointly presented by Etihad and TUI after successful completion of the negotiations.