Eternal Plans releases education plan benefits  

LEADING preneed provider Eternal Plans Inc. recently released an education plan benefit worth P143,750 to Mayor Eulogio Clarence Martin P. de Guzman III (second from right) of Bauang, La Union.

The benefit is part of the education plan worth P1 million that he bought several years ago for his daughter Maria Victoria, who is now taking up architecture at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila.

Handing the check to de Guzman is Eternal Plans Senior Area Manager Clemencia Z. Batin (second from left). They are flanked by area managers Elizabeth G. Pulanco and Edgardo B. Batin.