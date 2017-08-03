Eternal Plans releases education benefits

Leading preneed provider Eternal Plans Inc. recently released the education benefits of two of its planholders from Agoo, La Union.

Sabina A. Gamboa (second from left) received the education benefit of her second-year college son, while her nephew, John Philip Arangorin (third from left), who is now on his last year in college, taking up Bachelor of Science in Criminology, got his own education-plan benefit.

Gamboa and her husband, both Certified Public Accountants by profession, have been planholders of Eternal Plans for a long time, having six education plans for their children: three high-school plans and three for college.

Eternal Plans Senior Assistant Vice President for Sales and Marketing Rolando B. Bongalon (right) and Senior Area Manager Clemencia Z. Batin of Eternal Plans San Fernando, La Union branch awarded the checks for the education plans to the beneficiaries.