Eternal Chapels inauguraterd in Cagayan de Oro City

Cagayan De Oro City Mayor Oscar S. Moreno is the guest of honor at Eternal Gardens Greenhills in Barangay Bulua, Cagayan De Oro City as it inaugurates the Eternal Chapels Mortuary and Chapel Services.

Opening the celebration will be a thanksgiving mass at the park at 8:30 am to be celebrated by Msgr. Eutiquiano M. Legitimas, PC, SSJV, parish priest of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Barangay Bulua. The blessing of four new viewing chapels and a mortuary facility, also to be officiated by Msgr. Legitimas, will follow right after the mass.

Aside from Mayor Moreno, also expected to attend the special event are members of the City Council and other local government unit, business, and civic leaders. They will be welcomed by Eternal Chapels executives, headed by chairman and chief executive officer D. Edgard A. Cabangon, and treasurer D. Antoinette C. Cabangon-Jacinto.

A member of the Eternal Group, which includes leading memorial park developer Eternal Gardens, Eternal Crematory Corporation, and preneed provider Eternal Plans, Inc., the Eternal Chapels has been on soft opening since April 2017 and has already served quite a number of clients, proof of the positive reception of the residents of Cagayan De Oro City and its nearby towns.

“As we formally inaugurate the Eternal Chapels, we hope to reach out to more Kagay-anons who are in need of our services. This is in line with the Eternal Group’s vision of becoming a provider of complete memorial care products and services in Cagayan De Oro City and its surrounding towns,” said Eternal Chapels president Numeriano B. Rodrin.

The Eternal Group is part of a bigger conglomerate, the ALC Group of Companies, founded by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua.