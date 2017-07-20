Espenilla appoints new SES head

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. on Thursday announced the appointment of Chuchi Fonacier as Deputy BSP governor for the supervision and examination sector (SES).

Espenilla said the monetary board approved Fonacier’s appointment as SES chief, the arm directly handling the regulation of banks and other BSP-supervised financial institutions.

Espenilla himself previously held the post. Fonacier is one of three deputy governors along with Diwa C. Guinigundo, who heads the monetary stability sector, and Maria Cyd Tuano Amador as head of resource management sector.

Under Fonacier’s direct supervision are the inclusive financial advocacy unit, technical services staff, administrative and operations group, and four (4) sub-sectors handling onsite examination and inspection, offsite supervision, financial literacy, consumer affairs, financial data collection, and policy studies.

Fonacier started her career at the BSP in 1984 as a bank examiner and progressively worked her way to become Assistant Governor in 2017.

She assumed the Sector-In-Charge post at the SES this year.

Fonacier took up her Bachelor of Science in Commerce major in Accounting degree at the La Salle College – Bacolod. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a holder of a Career Service Executive Eligibility (CSEE). She obtained her Master in Business Administration (MBA) at the Ateneo de Manila University.

