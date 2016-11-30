Erawan to invest P3.6B for 20 Hop Inn hotels

CONFIDENT of the continuous growth of the country’s economy and tourism industry, Thai hotel giant The Erawan Group Plc. is investing P3.6 billion in the Philippines to build about 20 three-star hotels by 2020.

“Right now, we’re only excited about Thailand and [the] Philippines,” The Erawan Group Plc. President Kamonwan Wipulakorn told reporters on Saturday during the inauguration of Hop Inn, their first economy hotel in Manila.

She said they are very bullish on their investment, particularly in the Philippines, due to its strong macrofundamentals.

“You get the most economic growth in Asia. So, I think, we will focus here,” she noted, adding they prefer this island-nation over Indonesia for their expansion outside of Thailand. “It’s actually more attractive. That’s the reason we chose [the] Philippines. And, I think, we will stay [here] for the next coming years.”

The biggest hotel operator in Thailand has allocated around 10 billion baht, around P12 billion, for its five-year investment plan, starting 2016. “Thirty percent of that will be for [the] Philippines,” Wipulakorn said, noting they already spent around P200 million for their first 168-room budget accommodation facility located in Ermita, Manila.

Currently, the Group has 41 hotels in Thailand, with a total inventory of 6,000 rooms. Given the amount of capital expenditure, it aims to grow to 50 hotels in 2017, including two in the Philippines. “So next year, we will have the second hotel opening, which is in Makati. We already looked at a few site in Metro Manila,” she said. “I’m going to Cebu, as well. So apart from Metro Manila, Cebu and maybe Davao—those are in our interest.”

Hop Inn Makati is now under construction, with about 190 rooms, in preparation for its opening in September next year. Also under construction are the other outlets in Aseana in Pasay City and Alabang in Muntinlupa—both scheduled for inauguration in the first quarter of 2018. The Erawan is now looking at potential sites, including Quezon City, Chinatown and Cubao.

Like the pioneering property in Ermita, with at most 15 staffs, the group is employing the same number of manpower and is also budgeting around P200 million for each of their upcoming hotels, with 160 to 200 rooms. The company’s president said the aim to achieve consistency for each of the Hop Inn hotel, maintaining their being “clean and comfortable,” providing the basic accommodation facilities.

She was elated by the positive feedbacks they have so far received from guests who already have inquired or reserved since they opened the booking a few months ago prior to its official opening on December 1.

“In Thailand 85 percent [of our guests] are international. But we have a very good domestic market, as well. So about 15 percent would go to domestic. But, I think, over here will be much more domestic, maybe 85 percent. So that’s why we look at a business traveler more than a leisure [guest here],” Wipulakorn said.

Asked about their future investments in the Philippines, she said they intend to double the planned number of hotels in the next 10 years.

“We also look at investment into the midscale hotel, as well as the four-star category in the Philippines,” she said. “I hope we bring the good-quality product for the Philippine market, and that we get a good response. We also want to be part of the community here.”