ePDS believes paper still accepted medium

NOTWITHSTANDING the pervasive use of digital technology, consumers still prefer holding physical copies of their documents as compared to having a digital copy, according to ePDS Inc.

“The demand for data printing continues to be strong despite the growing presence of digital media,” said Minetta Tangco, executive vice president and general manager of ePDS, a local document management services (DMS) company. “This is particularly true for financial institutions, banks and credit-[card] companies, as well as utility companies handling telecommunications, power and water, where the majority of their clients expect to receive statements of their accounts via physical documents.”

Tangco said that “additionally, when it comes to bills, consumers value physical mail as a record-keeping tool, thereby serving as payment reminders.”

“Nevertheless, more and more companies are switching to the digital dimension driven by the increasing trends of big data, cloud technology, end-user focus, social-sharing information and security,” Tangco said. “More and more companies are now targeting and working on achieving a workspace that depends less on paper.”

In today’s digitally connected world, the expectation that information will be available on demand and accessible on any device is likely to be the norm for companies to boost their efficiency. A digital DMS addresses the issues of traditional filing systems head-on, helping to create more efficient and secure solutions to improve document workflows.