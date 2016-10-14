Environmental task force raids illegal quarry operations on Mount Banahaw

NATIONAL Anti-Environmental Crime Task Force (NAECTF) on Friday swooped down on illegal-quarrying sites on Mount Banahaw in Sariaya, Quezon.

The raid was conducted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), National Police, Armed Forces and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) personnel.

Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez said the raid, led by Undersecretary and NAECTF chief Art Valdez, effectively stopped all illegal-quarrying activities in the area.

Aside from quarrying, portions of Mount Banahaw in Sariaya and other towns in Quezon are under siege by illegal loggers.





The raid came a month ahead of a scheduled audit of nonmetallic mine operations in various parts of the country. Nonmetallic mine operations include quarry sites.

The DENR had just concluded the audit of 41 metallic mines and had, so far, suspended 10 mining companies. Twenty other companies were issued show-cause orders and face possible suspension.

There are 65 nonmetallic mines, which the DENR audit teams will inspect as part of the campaign to weed out irresponsible mining.

Lopez said the unchecked quarry operation in the area causes massive environmental destruction that threatens the forest ecosystem in Mount Banahaw, considered a sacred mountain by tribesmen.

Some of the quarry operations used to have permits, but Lopez said the quarry companies have violated the terms and conditions of their environmental compliance certificates (ECC), which were revoked by the DENR-Region 4-A Office.

Valdez said at least 30 quarry personnel were arrested during the operation. The NAECTF also impounded more than a dozen of heavy equipment, such as back hoes and cargo trucks, used in the quarrying operation.

According to Valdez, around 30 different quarry operators are to be blamed for the massive destruction of the forest in the area.

“It already looks like a big mine. In case of rain, it will bury the town of Sariaya in mud,” Valdez said.