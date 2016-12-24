Emirates welcomes the resurgence of the golden age of air travel

Nostalgia for the putative golden age of aviation is constantly being renewed as photos of glamorous passengers with their top of the line suitcases and accepting drinks while on a flight in the 1950s to 1960s have captured the imaginations of many. It’s no wonder that until now, many look back to the past decades and herald it as the golden age of air travel.

But as more and more airlines like Emirates are coming out with more travel options, continuous aircraft innovations and five-star in-flight customer service, the industry is in the middle of a resurgence of the golden age of air travel. For its Philippine flights alone, Emirates provides utmost comfort and unrivalled travelling luxuries to passengers from Manila, Clark and Cebu bound for Dubai and beyond.

Aboard an Emirates flight in Economy Class, passengers have the ability to stay connected through the free Wi-fi and in-seat power. The airline also doesn’t compromise on comfort as each seat offers ample leg room, a sought-after feature.

Dining on gourmet dishes is possible in Economy Class, allowing passengers to start exploring their destination even before the arrival with delicious dishes that come from the heart of the region’s culture. Comfort Filipino food, such as adobo, is also available. You can match your meal with a glass of wine, or any of the complimentary beers, spirits, and hot and cold beverages.

Meanwhile, Emirates’ Business Class is designed to keep passengers inspired. As soon as you settle in to your seat, which reclines into a fully flatbed topped with a comfortable mattress, you will find extras that help cultivate not only your passion but also encourage relaxation. In-seat power and a side table space give you more than enough to finish work even in the air. For refreshments in between finishing that report, you only have to turn to your personal mini-bar.

In both classes, passengers can explore over 2,500 channels of entertainment on Emirates’ award-winning in-flight entertainment system. From hit music and TV series to blockbuster movies, games and audio books, its entertainment system lets you explore worlds you would not otherwise find on a map, keeping you contentedly preoccupied from take-off to touchdown. Emirates also extends these luxuries outside the aircraft as select airports allow Emirates business- and first-class passengers to rest in Emirates lounges, while waiting for their connecting flights. Chauffeur services are also offered to business- and first-class travelers from their hotel to the airport.