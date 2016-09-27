Emerson helps improve Malampaya gas project

U.S.-BASED Emerson, a leader in bringing technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions, continues to improve the reliability of the Malampaya deepwater gas-to-power project. Emerson has recently concluded an automation upgrade on Malampaya’s operation to improve its reliability. This, it said, is important so that the gas supply would continue to flow, thereby providing reliable and cleaner-burning natural gas to its off-takers.

The automation upgrade includes assisting the Malampaya consortium address the impending obsolescence of the safety system on its onshore gas-processing facility and a planned upgrade of the control systems, networks and valve equipment on its offshore production platform.

Emerson experts worked closely with Shell Philippines Exploration BV (SPEX) in planning the changes to ensure the shortest possible downtime.

Emerson has provided automation technologies and services for Malampaya since its inception 15 years ago. The Malampaya gas field powers generating stations that provide up to 40 percent of the electricity for Luzon, the Philippines’s largest island and home to more than 48 million people.



