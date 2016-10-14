Embattled de Lima prefers court cases to hearings in Congress

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on Friday said she expects more charges coming her way.

Reacting to the latest complaint filed against her on Thursday by two former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) officials, de Lima said: “I’m not surprised anymore. I’m expecting now a bunch of cases. It’s all part of the harassment being done to me.”

The embattled senator added: “I just have to face this. I just have to face all those cases. Mas gusto ko nga, eh, mga kaso na lang kaysa naman iyong mga public hearings na iyan na talagang halata naman na para lang ipahiya ako, i-shame ako, para pahinain ang loob ko, para wala nang maniwala sa akin kasi masama raw akong babae.”

On Thursday another complaint for illegal-drugs trade and conspiracy under Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) was filed against de Lima before the Department of Justice (DOJ) by former NBI Deputy Directors Reynaldo Esmeralda and Ruel Lasala through lawyer Eduardo Bringas.





Aside from de Lima, the complaint named as respondent NBI Deputy Director Rafael Ragos.

It was Ragos who confessed during the House of Representatives inquiry on proliferation of illegal- drugs trade in New Bilibid Prison (NBP) that he personally delivered millions of drug money to the residence of de Lima in Parañaque City in several instances in 2012 and handed the money to her aide and alleged paramour Ronnie Dayan.

The complainants said based on the testimony of Ragos and corroborating statements of NBI agent Jovencio Ablen Jr. and NBP inmate Jojo Baligad, the respondents “acted in conspiracy to commit illegal- drugs trade.”

“Senator de Lima, acting as the mother of all drug lords and through the use of her authority, was able to appoint and designate men inside the Bilibid in order to ensure the perpetuation of illegal-drugs trade,” the 20-page complaint read.

“Respondents definitely saw how profitable the system established in the Bilibid at that time. Like hungry wolves, they took advantage of their power, influence and resources,” it added.

If found guilty, de Lima and her co-respondents may be meted out life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

Bringas said they decided to include Ragos as respondent, although he was granted immunity by the House justice committee.

“His immunity was with regard only to the statement he gave. But there is corroborating witness, Ablen, that’s why we included him,” he explained.

It can be recalled that de Lima had dismissed Esmeralda and Lasala from their posts in March 2014 after accusing them of “lingering integrity issues” and links to pork-barrel scam queen Janet Lim-Napoles.

But, the two former NBI officials said the filing of the complaint was not intended to get back at their former boss.

“Definitely no [ax to grind]. There are pieces of evidence we gathered and it’s about time we file the charges also to give her due process,” Esmeralda told reporters.

In an earlier complaint, the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption named as respondents de Lima, former Justice Undersecretary Francisco Baraan III, former Bureau of Corrections Director Franklin Bucayu, Dayan, de Lima’s former security escorts Joenel Sanchez and Jose Adrian Dera, Bucayu’s alleged bagman Wilfredo Ely and high-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said the complaints would undergo preliminary investigation to be conducted by a panel of prosecutors. With Joel R. San Juan