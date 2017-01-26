Edca still a go as Pentagon sets upgrade of 3 military camps

Despite the scuttling of military exercises with the United States, the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca) is still on, with the Trump administration ready to upgrade at least three military camps in the country.

This was disclosed by Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana during a news briefing with reporters on Thursday, saying the defense agreement with the US, which is part of the US pivot to Asia put forward during the administration of former US President Barack Obama, will push through as planned.

“Edca is still on, and according to the Pentagon, they will start constructing some facilities in the Edca-chosen camps—Basa Air Base, Bautista Air Base in Palawan and Lumbia Airport,” Lorenzana said at the briefing, where he answered wide-ranging issues on defense and security.

“I think the first camp that they will develop, the facilities, are in Basa,” he added.

The defense agreement with the US was put forward by the former Obama administration as part of the stronger presence of American forces in the Asia-Pacific region and was conceived to counter Chinese military influence in Southeast Asia, including its occupation and development into military bases of seven reefs in the South China Sea.

Despite President Duterte’s pivot to the East, or his preference for China and Russia and away from the US, Lorenzana said the Edca will push through, noting it should not affect the country’s relationship with Beijing.

“I think it’s separate; what the US will do is separate. For us, we deal with the Chinese the way we want it to be done for the benefit of our people, and also with the Americans since we are still military allies, and we’ll just see, we’ll see,” the defense chief said.

Lorenzana added that, other than developing Basa’s runway, the US will also put up facilities for American troops and their equipment runway.

The defense secretary, however, could not say when the construction would begin.

“We don’t know; it depends on the US because they couldn’t appropriate [money] allegedly. That’s what they told us last year, they couldn’t appropriate money until the issue of Edca is ruled by the Supreme Court. So the Supreme Court ruled last year… and it took them so many months until October last year, also for the funding to be approved,” Lorenzana said. But there’s already a “go signal” for this year, according to the defense chief.

Duterte, who has earlier stopped all military exercises with the US, except those that deals on counterterrorism and humanitarian assistance and disaster response, is aware of the plans of the Americans.

“Edca is okay, because he has already said we will honor all agreements that we have entered into by the previous government; so it is okay with him,” Lorenzana said.

Meanwhile, the defense secretary said he would sign military agreements with Russia when he accompanies Duterte in his visit to Moscow in April this year.

“One of the things that we will do…we hope to sign a MOU [memorandum of understanding], it is a military-to-military engagement with the Russians that will allow visitations, observations. Visitation of troops and, maybe, ships coming here,” he said.

“They could observe our exercises, we could also observe their exercises there and exchanges of students in our schools…maybe later on, we could also go into joint exercises, but that will be in the future,” he added.

Lorenzana said they would also consider buying Russian drones, noting that Moscow has even offered to sell ships, submarines, aircraft and helicopters.

“We will look into that because we should buy in accordance with our modernization plan. I told our men here who are in charge with the modernization that we will buy smart,” he added.

However, he said they were also seriously considering buying sniper rifles from Russia.