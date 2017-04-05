Ecozone investments up 50.5% in January-March

INVESTMENTS pledges registered at the Philippine Economic Zone Authority

(Peza) jumped by 50.5 percent in the first quarter of the year due to the numerous expansions of local economic-zone developers, according to its officials.

During the 22nd Investors Recognition Night on Tuesday, Peza Director General Charito B. Plaza said the investment-promotion agency’s haul in the first three months of the year reached P51.3 billion, more than half the level registered in the same period last year.

The increase can be credited to local economic-zone developers and their locators embarking on aggressive expansion plans, Public Relations Group Manager Elmer H. San Pascual said.

Peza-registered enterprises now number to 3,940 as of January, with its operating economic zones at 366.

Plaza is eyeing to triple investments in ecozones this year, which would mean that end-2017 investment pledges should be around P650 billion.

While the likelihood of realizing this goal is still far-off, Plaza is hoping the creation of new types of ecozones can fuel the increase.

Plaza told Peza investors the government will be exploring new types of ecozones that would cater to domestic manufacturing activities of small and medium enterprises. These proposed new ecozones are agro-forestry, aquamarine, mineral processing, defense industrial complex, renewable energy eco-industrial park, halal hubs and production economic zones, logistics parks, tourism, retirement, wellness villages economic zones and island- cities economic zone.

Peza, an agency attached to the Department of Trade and Industry, is tasked to promote investments, extend assistance, register, grant incentives to and facilitate the business operations of investors in export-oriented manufacturing and service facilities inside selected areas throughout the country proclaimed by the President as special economic zones.