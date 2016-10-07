Economic team maps out framework of PHL growth plan in US meetings

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary and National Economic and Development Authority Director General Ernesto M. Pernia has underscored the need for innovative statistics that will accurately track how economic growth is distributed across geographic regions and income classes.

“Poverty and inequality-reducing economic growth requires a rebalancing of the economy,” Pernia said, in reference to programs aimed at expanding development from the National Capital Region (NCR) to rural areas in other parts of the country.

Two Cabinet members discussed the Duterte administration’s plan of action to reduce poverty and inequality during engagements with the business and Filipino-American communities in a special edition of the Talakayan sa Pasuguan last Wednesday.

“Our policies and our plans are certainly aimed at reducing the differentials between the growths in the regions,” Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said.





Dominguez noted how the concentration of investments and infrastructure in Metro Manila has resulted in two-thirds of GDP being produced in this area.

He cited the huge gap in the gross national income per capita between Metro Manila (P100,000 a year) and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (P26,000 a year).

“This is what we are addressing. This is what the electorate is asking us. This is why they elected the three top officials of our country from Mindanao,” the finance secretary said, referring to President Duterte, Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III and House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez.

Critical to the administration’s socioeconomic agenda is improving infrastructure, to which more resources will be committed, according to Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno.

“From 2017 to 2022, we’re spending around P8.2 trillion for public infrastructure,” Diokno said.

This is to be achieved, he added, by “changing the way we budget,” where projects that “shovel-ready” will be included in the budget; doing projects in Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao on a nonstop basis; and using technology, such as drones and Google Maps, to boost monitoring capability.

“There will be no ghost projects under the Duterte administration,” Diokno said.

He explained that a large part of the budget will be invested in education, health and nutrition, and social services, in order to develop the Filipino youth into a competent, healthy and agile work force.

In a separate briefing for the business community, Diokno and Pernia discussed how reforms in government procurement and cutting bureaucratic red tape can

enhance the competitiveness of the Philippine economy and boost its attractiveness to foreign investments, as well as will result in more affordable services for individual citizens and businesses.

The economic managers gave the assurance that previous initiatives that have yielded positive results for the economy will be carried on by the present administration. They cited the strong macroeconomic fundamentals and drivers for growth that continue to attract foreign investments into the Philippines.

Dominguez, Pernia and Diokno are in the US capital to attend the 2016 World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund annual meetings from October 5 to 8.