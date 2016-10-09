‘Economic managers reject P125 wage hike’

THE country’s economic managers are opposed to proposals to implement a P125 across-the-board wage increase for workers in the private sector, according to a high-ranking government official.

The government official said economic managers are concerned about the impact of the wage hike on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the country’s competitiveness. “Yes, economic managers did not approve of the across-the-board wage hike. We signed a position paper [against the proposal],” the government executive privy to the matter told the BusinessMirror.

Earlier, the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (Ecop) said businesses in the formal sector will incur an additional cost of P166 billion annually should the P125 wage hike be formally proposed via legislation.

Ecop said it arrived an estimate of P166 billion by multiplying the total number of employed workers by P125, then added the other costs incurred by employers, such as bonuses and gratuities, payments in kind, housing, social expenditures and other indirect costs.





The group used the 2014 Philippine Statistics Authority data, which indicated that 7 million wage and salary workers are employed by 946,988 registered establishments in the formal sector.

Ninety-nine percent of businesses in the formal sector are comprised of micro and small businesses, or enterprises which employ less than 10 and 100 workers, respectively. These businesses have assets amounting to less than P15 million.

Micro and small businesses are expected to bear the brunt of higher salaries for workers in the private sector.

Ecop warned that any changes in the cost of labor could affect businesses and the decision of workers to enter the labor market. The group said this could impact commodity prices and, eventually, economic growth.

Implementing the P125 across-the-board wage hike will cut the country’s GDP by 1 percentage point to 5.5 percent, from the projected 6.5 percent next year.

“This could also result in the unemployment loss of thousands, and bring full-year unemployment rate to 7.3 percent in 2017,” Ecop’s position paper read.

Earlier, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the P125 across-the-board wage hike is not an “official proposal” but a “personal position” of Labor Undersecretary Joel B. Maglunsod, a former militant labor group leader and Anakpawis party-list representative.

Even so, the DOLE said it remains “open” to the idea of increasing workers’ salary but not necessarily the P125 being pushed by labor groups.

Last month Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III directed all Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board to conduct nationwide consultations on legislative measures for increasing the salary of workers in the private sector by P125.

In a statement, Bello said “all workers, regardless of whether they are agricultural or nonagricultural, deserve equal treatment under the law.”