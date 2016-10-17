Economic managers must walk the talk in removal of rice QR

The rice-import quota—a nontariff barrier that the Philippines has enjoyed for more than two decades—would expire in less than a year. If we are to believe the recent pronouncements of economic managers pushing for the removal of the quantitative restriction (QR) on rice traded under the World Trade Organization (WTO), it appears that it is already a done deal. All it lacks is the nod of the President to fast-track the process of eliminating the power of the government to limit the entry of rice imports.

Those advocating for its removal point to the need to feed millions of poor Filipinos who cannot afford to buy meat products, such as pork and chicken. With the removal of the import quota, experts and economic managers expect that rice sold at the retail level would be cheaper. Consider this: The Philippines recently bought milled rice from Vietnam and Thailand at an average of $450 per metric ton, or $0.45 a kilogram. At the current exchange rate, $0.45 is equivalent to P21, cheaper than the local regular-milled rice being sold at P36 per kilo, according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The Cabinet and the President himself have yet to make a pronouncement regarding the scrapping of the rice QR. While economic managers appear to have made up their minds not to negotiate for its extension, they have yet to present a viable plan on how to help the 2.6 million Filipino rice farmers compete with their Vietnamese counterparts, who enjoy subsidies from their government, such as exemptions from irrigation charges and tariff rates of 0 percent to 5 percent for imported agricultural machines and equipment.

The government’s strategies must also focus on ensuring the country’s food security amid the challenges posed by climate change. Philippine officials were taught a lesson in 2008, when they were forced to buy rice at more than $1,000 per metric ton because international supply was tight, following the export restrictions imposed by India and Vietnam. India had to limit its rice exports after its wheat crop was destroyed by a typhoon, while Vietnam banned new export sales due to unseasonably cold weather in the first quarter of 2008, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.





Unfortunately, more than 20 years and three administrations later, farmers’ groups complain that they remain unable to compete with their Asean counterparts. The Duterte administration has less than a year to prepare 2.6 million Filipino rice farmers for a major change. The same determination exhibited by economic managers in scrapping the QR must also be seen in the preparations to help rice farmers survive the removal of the protection they have enjoyed for decades. Consistency in words and actions on the part of the government will give the rice farmers something to lean on as they prepare for the deluge of imported cheap rice. As the cliché goes—walk the talk.