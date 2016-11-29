EastWest, StanChart complete retail transfer

The migration of the retail banking business of Standard Chartered Bank Philippines (SCB PH) to East West Banking Corp. (EastWest) was successfully completed last weekend. The migration included credit cards, personal loans, wealth management and retail deposits.

Since the announcement of the agreement earlier in May, EastWest and SCB PH have worked closely to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for the clients and staff.

The retail business transfer is aligned with Standard Chartered Bank’s global strategy to focus on retail markets where it has scale. Standard Chartered has been present in the Philippines for over 144 years, and is the oldest international bank in the country. It will continue to operate as a corporate bank and its clients will be serviced through a corporate branch.

“Our corporate and institutional banking business in the Philippines has built a strong track record as a leader in providing client-centered value propositions that are innovative and transformative. Over the recent years, the business has seen sustained growth in securing mandates for capital markets, corporate finance and transaction banking segments,” said Lynette V. Ortiz, SCB PH CEO and head of Global Banking Philippines.

EastWest has been building scale and continue to explore growth opportunities, particularly in the retail and consumer segments. In an earlier statement, EastWest said it expects the agreement to be value accretive as it further enhances the bank’s retail and consumer banking scale.

“We are very pleased that the transfer of SCB PH’s retail business to EastWest went smoothly as planned, and we’re excited to welcome all of our new customers who will benefit from EastWest’s bigger store network and wider range of products and services. This retail transfer is a key step in our growth strategy, putting EastWest in a better position to deliver long-term value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the communities we serve,” said Antonio C. Moncupa Jr., EastWest president and CEO.

EastWest is one of the fastest growing universal banks and is ranked among the top 10 privately owned local banks in the Philippines. It is a subsidiary of Filinvest Development Corp., one of the country’s largest conglomerates with a diverse range of interests from real estate, banking, sugar, hospitality/tourism to power generation.