Duterte’s talks with Xi, Putin open new areas of cooperation

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said President Duterte’s bilateral talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Peru have led to agreements that will launch platforms for joint cooperation with the two world superpowers.

The Philippines and China already agreed to a joint economic and technical cooperation in September, the details of which will be threshed out by the Department of Trade and Industry by the first quarter of 2017.

China extended $9 billion worth of credit facilities and $13.5 billion in investment pledges during Duterte’s visit to Beijing, securing cooperation in manufacturing, agribusiness, finance and infrastructure, among other areas.

Moreover, Lopez reiterated that tourism is one such area expected to boom, as China has already lifted a travel advisory warning its nationals to avoid the Philippines.

As for Duterte’s first meeting with the Russian leader at the Apec meet, several key areas could also be grounds for cooperation, Lopez said.

“The fields and areas we discussed on trade and investments are: energy, machine and hardware, energy equipment, railway construction, port infrastructure and monorails,” Lopez told reporters via text message.

Further cooperation agreements were outlined in the areas of law enforcement, counterterrorism, national emergencies, education, finance and market access, he added.

In the area of agriculture, the Philippines managed to secure a $2.5-billion deal with Russia for imports, citing specifically fruits and agricultural commodities.

Bulk of the country’s imports from Russia are petroleum products, as the country possesses the largest oil reserves in the world, and is among the top exporters of natural gas globally.

Since taking office, the firebrand Chief Executive has made a marked shift to move away from its longtime Western allies the United States and the European Union to align with China and Russia.