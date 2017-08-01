Duterte’s state visits triggered 40% hike in Jan-July BOI pledges

Investment pledges registered at the Board of Investments (BOI) jumped by 40 percent in the first seven months of the year, thanks partly to the numerous state visits of President Duterte that heightened the interest of investors for the Philippines, the Department of Trade and Industry said.

In a statement, the investment-promotion agency announced that fresh investment commitments reached P294.8 billion in January to July, from only P 210.4 billion in the comparable period last year.

“Presidential visits and the agency’s investment missions abroad have increased the interest of investors, as they gained awareness of the Philippines, convinced of the country’s potential,” Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said in a statement.

“What further makes the Philippines attractive are plans of the administration to ramp up infrastructure spending that is seen to increase economic activities, the country’s demographic dividend, highly skilled workforce, and the strategic location of the country, which can serve as a gateway to the rest of the Asean market,” Lopez added.

The number of jobs to be generated from fresh investment pledges in the seven-month period is estimated at 58,758, an increase of 57 percent from the same period in 2016.

The number of projects approved also went up by 40 percent to 268.

The BOI said the increase in July can be credited in part to the start of implementation of the 2017 Investment Priorities Plan (IPP).

Significant projects registered in July include Mindanao-based projects, namely:

■ The P 3.5-billion hydropower project of Alson’s in Maasim, Saranggani;

■ The P 2.1-billion hydropower project of Repower Energy Development Corp. in Maramag, Bukidnon;

■ The P 1.5-billion hydropower project of Repower Energy in Cabanglasan, Bukidnon;

■ The P455-million corrugated boxes for export project of Smartflute Corrugated Packaging Company, in Carmen, Davao del Norte; and the P179-million Go Hotel in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte.

Committed investments in July 2017 reached P106.8 billion, to be used for 32 new projects, a 347-percent surge from P23.9-billion capital infusion for 30 projects committed in the same month last year.

Among the biggest projects registered is the P 79.2-billion infrastructure development of San Miguel Corp. involving the construction of a 23-kilometer railway line from San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, to Metro Rail Transit Line 3 North Avenue in Quezon City and the 22-kilometer asphalt road from Bocaue Interchange of the North Luzon Expressway to the intermodal terminal in Tala.

A notable project also approved in July was the P5-million online tax-filing services project of Taxumo Inc., a Philippine start-up focused on the development of an end-to-end tax-preparation software that allows self-employed individuals and professionals to do “do-it-yourself” online tax filing from submission to payment.

Other notable projects for the month include the P6.5-billion expansion project of Eagle Cement Corp., the P 5.1-billion Aruga Hotel by Rockwell Land Corp. in Makati City and the P 1.8-billion Calaca, Batangas Liquefied Petroleum Gas project of South Pacific Inc.

Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo said they have already achieved 59 percent of the year-end target of P500 billion in fresh investment commitments, making it likely that they will exceed the goal for 2017.