Duterte’s plan to postpone barangay polls splits lawmakers

Lawmakers have mixed reactions on the legality of President Duterte’s proposal postponing anew the barangay elections, and just appoint village officials.

Liberal Party Rep. Teodoro B. Baguilat Jr. of Ifugao, member of the so-called legitimate minority bloc, said it is the constitutional right of the Filipino people to elect their own leaders.

“What is the basis for saying that 40 percent of the officials are connected to drugs? It does not make sense. And even assuming that some are, can’t we trust the Filipino people to vote for those who they believe will be the right candidates for them? We are a free, people and we must be free to elect our own leaders,” he said.

Duterte earlier said he was inclined to no longer push through with the elections of barangay officials this year, and just appoint barangay officials.

Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez said there is enough time to pass a law to postpone the barangay elections, and allow the President to fill in the vacancies before the first regular session of the 17th Congress ends in June.

Currently on break, Congress will resume its sessions on May 2 until June 2 this year.

Baguilat said he will block any move in the lower chamber to pass a bill that will allow Duterte to declare all barangay-elected positions vacant, and then proceed to appoint his handpicked officials.

Beholden

“If this administration is so convinced that these barangay officials are into drugs, then file the appropriate cases. That is certainly more efficient than vetting over 200,000 people who will fill the barangay posts. Doing so will not address the problem, if there really is one as serious as the administration makes it out to be,” Baguilat added.

According to Baguilat, if Duterte was so convinced of the prevalence of the drug trade, he should file the appropriate cases against these officials.

“Barangay officials are supposedly nonpolitical and supposedly nonpartisan. With this move, the president wants even the barangay officials to be beholden to him and that will put us even closer to a dictatorship,” Baguilat said, adding that the barangay is the smallest political unit and the leaders are those closest to the people, especially those far from the center.

“By controlling these local leaders, the President will further strengthen his hold on the political system, preventing that healthy check and balance so essential to a democratic system that seeks to prevent abuse of power,” he said.

No can do

For his part, Liberal Party Rep. Edcel Lagman of Albay said Duterte cannot just appoint barangay officials.

Lagman said Section 8 of Article X of the Constitution provides that: “The term of office of elective local officials, except barangay officials, which shall be determined by law, shall be three years and no such official shall serve for more than three consecutive terms.”

“Verily, the Constitution itself classifies barangay officials as elective local officials although their term of office is determined by law and not fixed by the Constitution,” he said.

Lagman said Congress can only provide for the term and periodic elections of barangay officials but it cannot authorize the President to appoint barangay officials who are categorized by the Constitution as “elective local officials” who shall be elected by their qualified constituents.

Even the various barangay election laws, including Republic Act (RA) 10923 which postponed the October 2016 barangay elections to the fourth Monday of October 2017, the lawmaker said provides for hold over of incumbents.

Lagman said Section 3 of RA 10923 states that, “Until their successors shall have been duly elected and qualified, all incumbent barangay officials shall remain in office, unless sooner removed or suspended for cause.”

Legal

Meanwhile, Nacionalista Party Rep. Robert Ace Barbers of Surigao del Norte said Duterte can appoint barangay officers in charge.

“The President is empowered by the Constitution in his plan to remove all barangay officials and appoint their successors pending new elections in May 2020,” Barbers said.

He said Article 10, Section 3 provides that Congress shall enact a local government code that shall “provide for the qualifications, election, appointment and removal, term, salaries, powers and functions and duties of local officials, and all other matters relating to the organization and operation of the local units.”

Barbers, invoking the Constitution, said “the term of office of elective local officials, except barangay officials, which shall be determined by law, shall be three years and no such official shall serve for more than three consecutive terms.”

“It is clear therefore that the President, through a law passed by Congress, may remove all barangay officials and appoint their successors. Any law passed to this effect automatically amends the Local Government Code,” he said.

Barbers, chairman of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, has already filed House Bill 5359 in support of the President’s call to eliminate drugs and corruption among our barangay leaders.