Duterte’s China pivot to benefit PHL

President Duterte’s state visit to China from October 18 to 21 is a closely watched event expected to repair, restore and normalize the thousand-year-old bond of friendship between the two countries. When China rolls out the red carpet for him, it will signal the restoration of trust between Manila and Beijing, following recent tensions over their territorial dispute in the South China Sea—a positive step toward ending years of estrangement between two neighbors.

Mr. Duterte’s meeting with China’s top three leaders—President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman Zhang Dejiang of the National People’s Congress—could alter Asia’s geopolitical equation. The President knows he has the power to redefine the Philippines’s strategic role in the rivalry between China and the United States in this part of the world.

“If China succeeds in peeling the Philippines away from the United States, it will be a major win in Beijing’s long-term campaign to weaken US alliances in the region,” said Andrew Shearer, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. This raises the prospect that Washington faces frayed ties with a long-standing partner in Asia. Mr. Duterte can greatly diminish American influence in the region, if he decides to scrap an accord that gives the US access to Philippine military bases.

An Australian think tank, however, believes the President may have unwittingly given “a big gift” both to the US and China.





In his piece “ Duterte changes the South China Sea tone ,” Graeme Dobell—a journalist-fellow with the Canberra-based Australian Strategic Policy Institute—said President Duterte could have “changed the immediate tone of the South China Sea argument at an otherwise dangerous moment.” The arbitral decision at The Hague, the thinking goes, has thrown the South China Sea issue in a crisis mode. But the fresh opening Mr. Duterte is offering China will create an important pause in a dangerous chain of events. Dobell said, “The volatile President met a volatile moment in the South China Sea and actually brought the temperature down.”

Following The Hague decision, the US reportedly drew a red line around the Scarborough Shoal, which was seized by the Asian giant in 2012 after a standoff with the Philippine Navy. No less than US President Barack Obama has warned China of serious consequences if it started to build another base, at the time a not-so-improbable scenario, as political observers feared China’s reaction after its humiliation by The Hague Tribunal. They said China might spite the Philippines by building a new base on the Scarborough Shoal.

But Mr. Duterte’s state visit is possibly a game changer for Beijing. Experts believe the President’s state visit offers China two good prospects: The bilateral deal it has always sought in the South China Sea dispute and a weakening of the US alliance structure. If President Duterte forges a close friendship with Beijing, a likely scenario, this will send strong signals throughout the region, where robust economic relationships with China are vital for neighboring countries.

What is certain at the moment is the fact that President Duterte has a lot of business he wants to do with China. He has said he wants China to help finance a railway from Metro Manila to Mindanao. He also wants Filipino fishermen to regain access to Chinese-held disputed territories in the South China Sea. He is also pushing Beijing to let about 200,000 Filipinos, who are currently working illegally as domestic help on the mainland, to be granted legal status. A large contingent of Filipino businessmen accompanying the President also wants the Chinese to lift import bans on more than two dozen Philippine fruits, imposed by Beijing four years ago in retaliation against the Aquino administration for its South China Sea stance. Filipinos can’t wait to see what kind of goodie bag the President will bring home from his China trip.