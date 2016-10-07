Duterte, Xi to ink extension of 5-year development plan

Manila is banking on its warming relations with Beijing in renewing a midterm development program that would boost the country’s ailing agriculture sector, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said.

Piñol added that President Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping are going to renew the “Philippines-China Five-Year Development Program for Trade and Economic Cooperation,” an economic program aimed to boost bilateral trade and development between the two countries, during Duterte’s state visit slated from October 19 to 21.

“Yes, yes. It looks like they [Duterte and Xi] are going to re-sign it,” Piñol told the BusinessMirror in an interview on Wednesday, adding that agriculture would be a key part in the new development program between the Philippines and China.

Piñol , who is part of Mr. Duterte’s delegation for his state visit to China, also said the government will pitch proposals to Beijing that would improve the country’s agriculture sector, such as expansion of Philippine fruit exports’ share in the Chinese market and investments in rural and agribusiness development. “There are a lot of issues to raise with them, such as the suspension of banana exports. There’s also the possible assistance of China to our agriculture sector,” Piñol said. “Also there would be agribusiness investments, that’s part of the things we are going to talk about.”





Piñol said China is interested in investing in the Philippines due to Duterte’s “level-headedness” in dealing both political and economic issues with them.

“They [China] see that inspite of the dispute over the West Philippine Sea, the President has remained level-headed. Perhaps, it’s one thing that we should give credit to the President—his astute handling of a very sensitive issue,” Piñol said.

In end-August 2011, then -President Benigno S. Aquino III and then-Chinese President Hu Jintao inked the “Philippines-China Five-Year Development Program for Trade and Economic Cooperation”, a comprehensive blueprint where the two countries would boost trade in identified sectors for mutual development.

The five-year development program focused on various sectors, including agriculture and fishery, mining, energy and forestry. The five-year plan was expected to generate at least $60 billion in income.

For Pablito M. Villegas, president and CEO of agricultural think tank Meganomics Specialists Inc., the bilateral talks between the Philippines and China is a “welcoming” opportunity to improve and develop the country’s agribusiness sector.

“Maybe they [China] can invest in our agribusiness sector, particularly in the manufacturing sector, that is directly linked to our agriculture sector, those who are utilizing raw products and produce,” Villegas said, adding that the Philippines can get high-grade machinery equipment from China that would bost farmer’s productivity.

“The agribusiness development should be export-oriented, given that our farmers and producers already have an assured market, which is China,” Villegas added.

Villegas, who is also the spokesman of the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Fisheries Inc., said investments in the agribusiness sector would help the Philippines secure a steady flow of supply to meet the consistent and even growing demand from China.

Villegas suggested that the Philippines consider adopting an “agro-industrial processing-based” approach in developing the agriculture sector and improving the value chain.

In an agro-indsutrial processing-based approach, the country is clustered according to production areas and strategic points, such as airports and ports, Villegas explained. More so, in such approach, raw produce is geared toward a specific processed product, making it more competitive compared to just being a fresh produce, Villegas added.

“We really have to change our strategy. Big companies must be encouraged to go to agribusiness. It’s not anymore about having fresh produce, it should be agro-based industrial approach to develop our agriculture,” Villegas said.

“We just have to identify our comparative advantages, for example, where can we grow this crop near a port so that we can ship it right after harvest,” he added.

The Philippines has already pitched to Chinese businessmen investment proposals in the country’s agriculture sector, particularly in the rural areas, such as the development of projects geared toward agribusiness and agri-tourism during the annual China-Asean Expo held in Nanning, China, in September.

In the same event, Chinese businessmen expressed their interests in investing in the Philippines, citing the warming relations between Manila and Beijing, which they wish to continue and further improve.

“We can see that there really is a good future for us. Economically and politically, we can all improve together. If we improve [political relations], we believe there are more mutual benefits for our entrepreneurs,” said Xu Ningning, executive president of the China-Asean Business Council, in front of the Philippine delegation to China, headed by Sen. Cynthia A. Villar during the Philippines’s

investment promotion forum.

China has imported 268,134.42 metric tons (MT) of Philippine agricultural products valued at $222.953 million in the first half of 2016, according to data from the Philippine Statistics

Authority (PSA).

PSA data also showed that total agricutural exports to China in 2015 reached $460 million. China accounted for 9 percent of the total Philippine agricultural exports last year.

Vegetables and fruits have consistently remained as China’s top imported Philippine agricultural export commodity group.

In 2015 alone, vegetables and fruits exports to China accounted for 85 percent of the country’s total agricultural imports from the Philippines. Vegetables and fruits exports receipts amounted to $267 million that year.

The top agricultural product to China is banana, reaching $157.499 million in 2015. China is the second top buyer of Philippine bananas accounting for at least a quarter of the total Philippine banana exports annually.

China also imports the following agricultural commodity groups from the Philippines: fish & fish preparations; animal & vegetable oils & fats; cereals & cereals preparations; crude rubber; sugar; tobacco and live animals among others.