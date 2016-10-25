Duterte won’t sign VFA with Japan

PRESIDENT Duterte on Tuesday ruled out forging a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with Japan, even as he is set to meet with top Japanese officials in Tokyo to firm up “maritime security” arrangements with Japan, likely to cover contested areas in the West Philippine Sea.

In his departure statement, Duterte said he was leaving for a three-day official visit to Japan, which he sees as “a valuable opportunity to further deepen and broaden the Philippines’s relationship with Japan, our

valued strategic partner and one of our true friends.”

Describing the three-day Tokyo visit as “most awaited”, Duterte said he was looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, recalling the Japanese leader’s warm invitation extended to him on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Lao PDR, which, he added, paved the way for “discussion of key issues of mutual importance to our countries and people.”

“We will discuss, among others, greater political, social and defense cooperation particularly in maritime domain awareness and maritime security,” Duterte said. He added that with Japan as the Philippines’s top trading partner, “I shall seek the sustainment and further enhancement of our important economic ties.”





Duterte said he was also looking forward to meeting business leaders in Japan. “I will tell them clearly that the Philippines is open for business.”

In pushing the Philippines’s sustained growth and development, Duterte said he also plans to open more avenues of cooperation in key infrastructure development. “In particular, we can tap the experience and expertise of Japan in developing high-quality and modern public transportation. The visit will be an opportunity for me to personally thank Japan for its preeminent and fearless role as the Philippines’s development partner.”

At the same time, the President said he aims to strengthen this role “through more high-impact projects that will benefit our nation.”

“Mindanao will be a central focus as, together with Japan, we shall seek to put on track these island regions toward a just and lasting peace and development. I shall also meet the leaders of the Japan-Philippines Parliamentarian Friendship League to seek greater interaction.”

Duterte confirmed that he is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Japanese Emperor, acknowledging that “this courtesy call is imbued with great and special significance [as] it reaffirms, at the highest level, the positive transformation of ties between our nations and peoples.” He added: “It denotes our shared commitment to a forward-looking partnership that is founded on mutual respect, dignity and solidarity.”

Asked in a brief interview before boarding his plane if he was going to sign a VFA with Japan similar to the RP-US VFA, Duterte curtly replied: “No. I don’t think so.”

The President said he has yet to see a document about a separate VFA with Japan.

Duterte cited the 1987 Constitution, which mandates that the Philippine government shall pursue an independent foreign policy. “And to that extent, I would like to say this with all candor, I look forward for the time when I no longer see any military troops or soldiers in my country except the Filipino soldier.”