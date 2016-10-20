Duterte visit to boost PHL, Brunei trade

THE recent state visit of President Duterte in Brunei Darussalam will enhance diplomatic and economic relations between the two Southeast Asian nations, a ranking official of the largest port operator in Manila said.

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Senior Vice President Christian R. Gonzales said his group, which operates the sultanate’s leading trading gateway, the Muara Container Terminal, looks forward to improved investment opportunities between the two countries.

“We are hopeful this state visit will open up more opportunities for the two countries to further develop the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area,” he said on Thursday.

He added that his group is supportive of the two nations' thrust to further drive growth in each economy.





“ICTSI is fully committed to be an active partner in both countries’ drive to promote economic growth, especially through sound investments in port management and development,” he said.

ICTSI has been successfully operating the port in Muara for the past eight years. Around 85 percent of New Muara Container Terminal Services’s employees are Bruneians.

“ICTSI has built a reputation for itself as one of the most successful port operators in the world. Eight years says a lot as to what we have been doing in Brunei. It speaks of the kind of leadership and management style we have in all of our terminals around the world,” said Manuel de Jesus, ICTSI vice president for business development-Asia.

He said: “With the state visit, we look forward to bigger avenues for economic partnership between the two countries.”

The Razon-led port company has a portfolio of 30 terminals in 20 countries, and is currently proposing to have a long-term concession with the Brunei government to further develop the Port of Muara into a world-class gateway.

“With President Duterte discussing trade relations, we’re really hoping for things to go well so both countries can capitalize on these opportunities. For us, we’re hoping we could expand our contract in Muara so we can pour more investments, create a world-class trade gateway and provide better service to the people of Brunei,” said Reimond Silvestre, who heads ICTSI’s operations in Brunei.

President Duterte held bilateral talks with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu-izzaddin Waddaulah of Brunei last week.