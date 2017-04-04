Duterte urged to address BI concerns

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) said it will seek President Duterte’s assistance to speed up the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) action on the long queues at their counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia), especially since Holy Week, a peak season for travel, is forthcoming.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo told the BusinessMirror she will be “writing a letter to President Duterte”, asking the administration to immediately address the lack of immigration officers at the Naia, which has delayed the entry and exit of foreign tourists and Filipino travelers.

Teo said the current situation might especially discourage the arrival of foreign travelers, considering the DOT is targeting 6.5 million of them to visit the Philippines this year. She added Filipinos also travel abroad during Holy Week to enjoy the long holiday break with their families.

Advertising industry stalwart Cirio Cinco said it took him an hour before he was able to get to an Immigration window when he arrived at the Naia-terminal 2 last March 25 at around 11 am from Osaka. “This is the first time I’ve experienced it this bad. I travel in and out of the country almost every year,” he said. “I think there were three flights that arrived at the same time we did. My companions and I realized that there were a lot of people when we got to the escalator leading down to the Immigration counters. The queue had reached to the top of the stairs! They had to shut down the escalators.”

Cinco said there were about five or six immigration booths open when he arrived in Manila. But he noted that, “usually, at the immigration area, there are separate lanes for overseas Filipino workers, Philippine passport holders and foreigners. So, normally, it’s quite quick to go through immigration if you’re from here. But when I arrived, there was no order anymore, and all counters that were open processed arriving passengers, no matter what passports they held.”

According to published reports, about 3,000 Immigration officers have been on leave since February 17, after Duterte stopped the payment of overnight pay to Immigration officers nationwide, including those at the international airports. But with Manila being the main gateway to the country, the bulk of those affected by the stoppage of overtime pay is at the Naia.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II told reporters on Monday that 32 immigration personnel have already resigned while 50 others have filed a leave of absences for six months to look for new employment. (See “DOJ chief warns BI: Continued staff resignation due to loss of OT ‘security risk,’” in the BusinessMirror, April 4, 2017.)

In a separate interview, DOT Undersecretary Rolando Cañizal said the issue was discussed during the Cabinet meeting on Monday and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said it will “look for the funds” to hire more Immigration officers immediately as well as increase their salaries.

He said, however, the DBM did not say if it could hire the additional personnel in time for the Holy Week exodus. But, “we fully support the move of the DBM to hire more immigration officers and increase their salaries. The BI just has to report to the DBM how many officers they actually need”. Cañizal attended Monday’s Cabinet meeting on behalf of Teo who was on leave.

The DOT on Tuesday held a press briefing to introduce the agency’s new travel shows that have been airing on PTV 4. Tourism Undersecretary for Public Affairs Katherine de Castro said the three shows—iTravel Pinas, Wonderful Pinas and Travel Pass—is part of the DOT’s strategy to step up its new branding campaign.

“The DOT is still the foremost authority on where to travel and what are the emerging destinations,” de Castro said.

Hosted by DOT officials, iTravel Pinas airs every Sunday at 7 p.m., and is a travel magazine, “which takes the viewer beyond the usual sun-and-beach fun stuff,” de Castro added. The show “will highlight the people’s genuine hospitality, which is a unique and memorable experience every foreign visitor brings with them,” she stressed, adding that its two pilot episodes aired on March 19 and 26, “drew favorable feedback”.

The first episode showed the “gems of Ilocos Norte” and the second featured “the grandeur of Bukidnon’s Kaamulan 2017”. Both episodes, de Castro said, have already been uploaded on YouTube, and “we were surprised to receive so many queries on how to go to these destinations from foreigners”.

She explained the main thrust of the shows is “to promote the must-visit places within featured provinces, including the potential and unexplored tourism destinations, as well as improvements made, and ongoing developments. So when we receive complaints about say, dirty restrooms at a tourism destination, we take action on it and show what’s been done.”

Wonderful Pinas airs on Mondays at 7 pm and is hosted by Teo, while Travel Pass airs every Wednesday at 7 pm and showcases the best of local festivals and tourism events.

“Our successful hosting of the Miss Universe pageant was just not enough time to showcase our wondrous sites and, more important, wonderful people all over the Philippines,” the DOT chief said.

Featured in the maiden episode of Wonderful Pinas is the recent arrival of the luxury cruise ship Superstar Virgo, which is the first of its kind to home port in Manila’s South Harbor. For its first episode, Travel Pass featured the enduring Rizal Park, which is administered by the National Parks Development Committee.

