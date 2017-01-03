Duterte told: Drop coal ‘addiction’, shift to renewable energy

Members of civil-society and renewable-energy (RE) advocates renewed their call for a review of the country’s energy-mix policy to veer away from “dirty coal” for good.

They said the Duterte administration should abandon dirty, deadly and costly energy, and support the development of RE, such as solar energy, which is now becoming the world’s cheapest source of electricity, based on a latest report

Citing a recent report from the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), a team of experts in cross-sectors and cross-geography trends spread across six continents, said solar now outranks wind as the cheapest form of RE, and is outperforming coal and gas, as well.

The report showed that solar- energy prices in China, India, Brazil and 55 other emerging-market economies have dropped to about one-third of its price in 2010. This was attributed largely to China’s massive deployment of solar, and the assistance it had provided to other countries financing their own solar projects.

As such, Gerry Arances, head convener of the the Center for Energy, Ecology and Development (CEED), said the government can no longer hide under the guise of development in its support for coal.

“This latest report from the renewable-energy sector confirms that not only does solar energy provide cleaner energy, but more sustainable and cheaper electricity for all,” he said.

According to Arances, the Duterte administration should invest heavily on RE, instead of allowing coal companies to put up more coal-fired power plants.

“Aside from cheaper electricity, solar energy that is gathered and distributed through community-managed ‘mini-grids’ can also solve the problem of energy’s costliness and riskiness in the countryside,” Arances said.

“Increased government support for solar energy would also enable communities in far-flung areas to finally be electrified, something that coal, which relies heavily on large megagrids for distribution, has failed to do,” he added.

The increasing economic cost of coal, as projected by economic experts as stranded assets, will place most Filipinos at a disadvantage, since they will end up paying more for electricity generated from coal power plants in the next 25 years in their electric bills, as the technology is becoming more and more obsolete.

“Despite this, the Department of Energy’s [DOE] Philippine Energy Plan [PEP] leads us to relying on more coal for the next 15 years, instead of transitioning away from it,” Arances noted.

According to the PEP, coal is set to have a big share in the country’s primary energy supply, even under a low-carbon scenario, with coal still having a growth rate of 4.8 percent, giving it a 25.2-percent average share in the primary energy supply,” he said.

Various sectors have expressed dismay over the Duterte administration’s policy on energy, which has welcomed the inauguration of more coal-fired power-plant projects (CFPPs) in the Philippines, including those attended by the President himself, like the 405-megawatt CFPP in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental, last September, and the 135-megawatt CFPP in Concepcion, Iloilo.

“The Duterte administration has, so far, failed in distinguishing itself from [former President Benigno S. Aquino in the issue of energy,” Sanlakas Secretary-General Aaron Pedrosa said.

“For many years, administrations have continually undermined and even mocked the capacity of renewable energy, to replace dirty energy from coal as our primary source of energy in spite of the adverse effects of coal to the health and livelihood of communities affected by coal mining and coal use,” he continued.

Pedrosa cited the experience of mining-affected communities in Semirara, Antique, whose ecology and livelihoods were destroyed, along with the destruction of the environment. He also pointed out that coal’s dirtiness and deadliness is also manifested in the particulate matter released in the air by coal-fired power plants and the various toxic chemicals it releases in the water.

“A study by the Harvard University on the emissions of toxins and carcinogenic compounds from coal plants confirms the correlation of local morbidity and mortality in Naga, Cebu, where cancer and URTI are higher than national averages,” Pedrosa stated. “Despite this, 69 more coal power plants are set to add to the 41 existing coal power plants in the Philippines,” he continued.

The unreasonable and unfounded dependence of our country’s energy policy on coal can only be described as an addiction,” Pedrosa said.

“Coal addiction must stop. Thus, we urge [Mr.] Duterte to immediately cancel the permits of new coal power plants and review the country’s overall energy policy,” he said.

Image Credits: Nonie Reyes