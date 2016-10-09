Duterte to issue executive order on RH law implementation–Neda

THE Duterte administration will be preparing an executive order (EO) to fully implement the country’s responsible parenthood and reproductive health (RPRH) law, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary and Neda Director General Ernesto M. Pernia recently told reporters that the EO has already been prepared by the Department of Health (DOH).

Part of the RPRH is the distribution and use of contraceptives. However, a temporary restraining order (TRO) has been issued against the government’s distribution of Implanon, an injectible contraceptive.

“If we cannot implement the RH law fully, that will be problematic. To be able to achieve the 17-percent poverty incidence by the end of the term of this President, it will have to be a combination of strong economic growth, lots of jobs, complemented by the full implementation of the RH law so that the poor are able to limit and/or space their child bearing,” Pernia said.





Pernia added that limiting the number of children to three per family is the desire of many Filipinocouples. This also helps keep them from poverty.

Apart from limiting the number of children, generating sufficient jobs is another way the government wants to decrease poverty.

The high number of new entrants and the scores of unemployed Filipinos will require hitting a higher job-generation target.

Pernia said generating around 2 million jobs a year may be needed to provide jobs for unemployed Filipinos and fresh graduates joining the labor force.

In previous administrations, the government has set a target of 1 million jobs a year. However, the target has not been met by the past two administrations.

“I think we should generate 2 million to mop up the unemployed and those who are incoming into the labor force,” Pernia said. “That’s just in the top of my head, not yet in PDP [Philippine Development Plan].”

Earlier, Pernia said that, while the economy grew 43 percent, the country’s poverty incidence only declined by 2.3 percentage points between 2006 and 2015.

Neda Deputy Director General Rosemarie G. Edillon said poverty rate in 2015 would have been lower by 2.7 percentage points if food prices only posted an annual average of 3 percent between 2012 and 2015.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed poverty incidence among Filipinos in the first semester of 2015 at 26.3 percent, slightly lower than the 27.9 percent recorded a year ago.

Pernia said economic growth did not reach regions such as the Cor-dillera Administrative Region, Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. He added that food prices, particularly rice, increased by almost 30 percent between 2009 and 2015.

Former Neda Director General Arsenio M. Balisacan said high rice prices was among the main reasons the country’s poverty-incidence rate in the first semester of 2015 increased to 26.3 percent.