Duterte streamlines rules for approval of government deals

President Duterte has modified alternative procurement procedures in a bid “to streamline, expedite and make more efficient” processes involved in government projects and transactions.

Under Executive Order (EO) 34, state agencies are no longer required to obtain the approval of the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPBB) should they decide to tap into alternative methods of procurement. Government projects and transactions usually undergo public bidding, but State agencies are permitted to make use of alternative procurement procedures under certain conditions. The head of the procuring entity is mandated by Section 4 of EO 432, Series of 2005, to secure the approval of the GPPB before resorting to alternative methods of procurement for government contracts amounting to at least P500 million.

To this, Duterte said in EO 34, “The requirement of GPPB determination and approval as to the appropriateness of the alternative methods of procurement to be adopted adds to the total procurement process and timeline and defeats the very purpose of resorting to

alternative methods of procurement, which is to promote economy and efficiency”.

It is for this reason Duterte has decided to relax Section 4 of EO 432 to streamline present procurement procedures with the objective of achieving “a more optimal and expedient procurement system”.

Under Duterte’s amended procurement order, the head of the procuring entity may proceed with the alternative methods of procurement as supervised by existing rules and regulations. For government projects and transactions amounting to at least P500 million, the head of the procuring entity must issue a certification under oath vouching that the contract falls within the exceptions of public bidding to ensure faithful compliance with applicable laws.

“Except for government contracts required by law to be acted [upon] and/or approved by the President, the head of the procuring entity shall have full authority to give full approval and/or enter into said government contracts through alternative methods of procurement allowed by law and applicable rules and regulations upon issuing the [certification], when applicable,” the amended EO 423 read.

The head of the procuring entity may delegate in writing this full authority to give final approval or to enter into government contracts through alternative procurement procedures. However, the head of the procuring entity cannot pass on the authority to certify under oath to another person. Duterte’s procurement order also requires the head of the procuring entity to submit to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) within seven days a complete report on the vouched procurement contract. Government contracts submitted to the Neda shall be accompanied by a complete execution copy of the contract, related agreements, annexes, other approvals and permits, including a detailed summary of the pertinent laws, rules and regulations.