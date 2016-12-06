Duterte sought for Licuanan’s resignation in August–Palace

Malacañang on Tuesday said President Duterte had already asked for Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairman Patricia B. Licuanan to resign as early as August this year, but she did not heed his request, resulting in their “irreconcilable differences” since.

Palace Spokesman Ernesto C. Abella cited a memorandum issued by Duterte on August 22, asking for the courtesy resignation of all the members of the Cabinet, including Licuanan, to give his incoming administration a free hand in implementing its policies.

“On August 22 a memorandum circular was given. It was asking for the courtesy resignations of presidential appointees,” Abella said in a news conference.

“But when I checked with the Office of the Executive Secretary, apparently there was no letter submitted from the commissioner [Licuanan],” he added.

Abella cited Duterte’s memorandum in August, which was one of the first steps toward his “desire to rid the bureaucracy of corruption, and to give him a free hand in achieving this objective.”

Abella said the recent directive of Duterte to ban Licuanan from all Cabinet meetings was merely a reiteration of his request for her to resign some months ago, which reiteration was made only now because he was only “being a gentleman” in tolerating her adamant refusal to comply with his earlier request.

Cabinet Secretary Leoncio B. Evasco Jr., who was recently appointed to replace Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo as Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council chairman, said the reason behind Duterte’s directive to ban Licuanan from all Cabinet meetings is “irreconcilable differences.”

It was Evasco who sent similar text messages to Robredo and Licuanan, relaying to them the President’s directive to stop attending Cabinet meetings. Robredo resigned as a result, but Licuanan issued a statement that she would stick to her post, invoking a fixed term as chairman of the CHED.

However, a militant party-list representative said Licuanan should resign, saying that the CHED had been a mere stamp pad for tuition increases during her two successive terms as head of the agency.

“Mrs. Licuanan, in your term as CHED chairman, the higher-education situation has gone from bad to worse. Your agency has become nothing but a stamp pad for tuition hikes, and the policies you introduced and supported further transformed higher education into the monstrous for-profit behemoth it now is. For the youth, it is better if you would resign immediately and provide space for a successor that will hopefully join the students’ clamor for affordable and accessible education,” Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago of Kabataan said.