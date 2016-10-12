Duterte set to visit China next week

President Duterte will make a state visit to China next week in the latest sign of reaching out to Beijing while questioning his country’s traditional ties with the United States.

China and the Philippines made the long-expected announcement on Wednesday for the October 18 to 21 visit. Despite their ongoing dispute over territorial claims in the South China Sea, Mr. Duterte has said he wants stronger ties with China to gain funding for development projects and reduce US influence over its former colony.

President Duterte said on Tuesday he will not abrogate a defense treaty with the US but questioned its importance and that of joint combat exercises, which China opposes.

He also wants US counterterrorism forces to leave his country’s south, saying their presence was inflaming restiveness among minority Muslims.