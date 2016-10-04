Duterte set to sign PHL’s ratification of WTO-TFA

The Philippines is set to give its nod to a World Trade Organization (WTO) agreement aimed at facilitating the flow of goods among signatories and forcing governments to improve their customs administration.

Trade Undersecretary for Industry Development and Trade Policy Ceferino S. Rodolfo said the long-awaited Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) is just awaiting “clearance and approval” from the Chief Executive.

The “instrument of acceptance” of the TFA has been transmitted to the Office of the President. The document has to undergo domestic ratification before it is signed by the head of government and concerned government officials before submission to the WTO.

Approving the instrument of acceptance means the WTO member-country has agreed that the WTO founding treaty, the Marrakesh Agreement, has been amended to include the TFA.





Approval of the TFA is being targeted by year-end, depending on the finalization of the implementing rules and regulations of the Customs Modernization and Tariffs Act (CMTA).

The TFA has gone through a tedious process of approval in the previous administration, with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Department of Finance reportedly holding back approval because of commitments under the WTO agreement.

The level of commitments (or “technical measures”) on border-related procedures and obligations contained in the TFA was deemed problematic by the BOC in the previous administration.

The TFA contains 40 technical measures related to transparency of laws, rules and procedures, fairness in border-agency decisions and streamlined clearance procedures.

However, given the passage of the CMTA in the previous administration, the approval process has moved forward.

“That’s easy because we already have the CMTA and its implementing rules and regulations is being worked on,” Rodolfo said.

Special provisions contained in the TFA allow developing and least-developed countries to choose measures they will prioritize for implementation when the TFA comes into force, as well as those that they may defer to a later date.

In a previous interview with the BusinessMirror, the DTI conceded that the revival of the preshipment inspection scheme on certain types of cargo, which again provoked the ire of the business community, may be an obstacle to the Philippines’s ratification.

The scheme, however, has not been raised by this administration.

The DTI earlier committed to submit its instrument of acceptance to the WTO during its Apec hosting, but missed its self-imposed deadline.

The TFA text was concluded in December 2013 as part of the wider “Bali Package”. Since its conclusion, the WTO has moved to insert the text into the WTO’s founding agreement, or the Marrakesh Agreement, through a protocol of amendment.

WTO members must then submit their protocol of formal acceptance of the amendment to ratify the TFA.

For the TFA to come into force, two-thirds of the WTO membership must ratify the agreement through submission of their “instrument of acceptance” to the WTO. The agreement will then be binding only to those who have agreed to it.