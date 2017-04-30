Duterte Phenomenon Seen Lifting Tourist Arrivals In Davao

THE presidency of Davao’s favorite hometown boy, Rodrigo R. Duterte, has boosted the visitor arrivals of the region by 12 percent, hitting 3.1 million in 2016. This, along with conventions and conferences, will further raise visitor arrivals by as much as 18 percent to 3.7 million this year.

In an interview with Roberto P. Alabado III, regional director for the Department of Tourism-11 (DOT-Davao region) on the sidelines of the recently concluded Madrid Fusión Manila 2017, he said: “With the push for MICE [meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions], and a lot of opportunities for [Duterte’s] presidency that we have seen, we’re checking if we could hit 18-percent [increase in arrivals].”

He added that the hotels alone are confident of surpassing their targets this year, after evaluating their first-quarter performance. “When talking to the hotels in Davao, they are saying for January, February and March, they have a lot of visitors and business coming in, and MICE participants. They have all hit their targets and even went beyond their targets vis-á-vis last year. So, at the rate we’re doing right now, everyone is confident they’ll be surpassing their targets this year.”

The bulk, or at most, 80 percent of the region’s visitor arrivals, is accounted for by Davao City and Samal Island. As such, for these two areas alone, the outlook for the year is about 2.96 million visitor arrivals from 2.48 million in 2016.

DOT Region 11 is currently holding its annual “Visit Davao Fun Sale [VDFS]”, now in its third year, which will last until May 30. Alabado told the BusinessMirror the regional office is promoting Davao Oriental, which will host an array of eco-adventure and sports activities this year.

He said, “We are bringing a beach volleyball competition, then a national skimboarding competition and also an invitational tournament for beach frisbee. We’re showcasing Dahican Beach through these activities.”

It takes about two-and-half to three hours to travel by land from Davao City to Mati, Davao Oriental, on well-paved roads, he said, emphasizing that accessibility to the popular white-sand beach is not a problem for tourists. The first VDFS promoted Samal Island, then in its second year, Mount Apo in Davao Del Sur.

Aside from going skimboarding at Dahican Beach, tourists to Davao Oriental can also watch dolphins and see dugong (sea cow), and go surfing in the months of July and August, because the beach faces the Pacific Ocean, giving high surf waves. Tourists can also rent an ultralight plane for P1,500 and for 15 minutes, take a tour of the beach by air, he added.

“This summer, we’re more activity-oriented. We’re positioning Davao as a place where there are a lot of eco-adventures and eco-sports activities. Our Visit Davao Fun Sale is from April 16 to May 30, and during that period, we’ll have the Mount Apo Boulder Face Challenge and the Durian Man Triathlon, which is the only cross-channel triathlon competition in the Philippines. Participants will swim from Davao City to Samal Island, then on Samal will be the bike-and-run competition. Then we’ll also have the activities in Dahican Beach,” Alabado said.

He also said there will be a showcase of visual arts in various malls in Davao City, along with performing arts, bands and street-dancing competition during the one-and-half- months VDFS promotion.

The VDFS, which was started in 2015, was patterned after the Great Singapore Sale. During the period, participating department stores, restaurants, shopping malls, spas, hotels and tour operators give tourists discounts as much as 40 percent on the their purchases.

He explained that with the discounts in Davao hotels and tours alone during this period, it would seem like tourists would be spending the amount for their vacation in a similar destination, despite the high airfare from, say, Manila to Davao City. “We’re doing this because we know the airfare is expensive. So when the tourists arrive in Davao, we offset this by giving them savings. It will seem like they’d be spending the same even if they go to another destination. At the same time, it’s always fun; ‘fun’ is discount, ‘fun’ is having a sale. So it’s a nice experience for them during summer.”

Alabado expressed confidence more tourists would be coming to Davao with Cebu Pacific and AirAsia bringing in international bloggerson familiarization tours of Davao during the VDFS. “We are expecting Koreans and Singaporeans during this period. Aside from the bloggers, there will be tour operators from the airlines’ feeder routes.”