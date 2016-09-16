Duterte orders DA to aid Basilan coconut farmers amid ‘cocolisap’ onslaught

President Duterte has ordered the immediate release of assistance to coconut farmers on Basilan Island devastated by the cocolisap pest, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said.

“During the Cabinet meeting last Wednesday [September 14], I reported to the President what I saw in Basilan during my biyaheng bukid on the island on Tuesday and informed him that 3 million of the estimated 6 million coconut trees were already destroyed by the pests,” Piñol said in his Facebook post on Friday.

“Make sure that you help the people of Basilan right away,” Piñol added, quoting Mr. Duterte.

Piñol said he proposed some “immediate interventions” to aid the affected farmers in Basilan during the Cabinet meeting.





First, Piñol said he ordered the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to train the Basilan fishermen on how to make boats in order for them to have an alternative livelihood aside from fishing.

“For every fiberglass boat made, the workers are paid P15,000 for the labor. So with the 1,000 units, the locals will earn P15 million,” Piñol said referring to the 1,000 fiberglass fishing boats that would be distributed to the concerned fishermen.

The DA chief said he also committed the construction of three ice-making facilities in three areas of the island province, which would serve as storage for fish catches in the area.

Piñol also said the Department of Agriculture (DA) will distribute rice, corn and vegetables seeds and fertilizers so that the coconut farmers will have a secondary crop to plant. The DA will also distribute planting materials for other viable crops in the island, such as coffee, abaca and pineapple, Piñol said.

“While it would take quite a while before the farmers could earn from these products, the introduction of these secondary crops would be in preparation for the cutting down of coconut trees that could no longer be saved and a massive replanting with new coconut varieties,” Piñol said.

“Livestock and poultry breeding materials will also be delivered to the island the soonest to provide the farmers with immediate sources of income,” Piñol said, adding that additional farm implements and equipment will also be turned over to the farmers’ organizations in the island, including farm tractors, cultivators, rice threshers, corn shellers and rice and corn mills.

Under the Agricultural Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (Acef), they will provide children of the affected farmers and fishermen in the island some scholarship slots in Basilan State College. The Acef scholars, who will take agriculture- and fisheries-related degrees, will be granted full-tuition subsidy and will also receive a monthly stipend of P1,000 from the DA, Piñol said.

“President Duterte, who was obviously touched by the plight of the people of the island, instructed me to fast-track the implementation of the projects,” Piñol said.

“I promised the President that within two months, the first batch of the fiberglass boats will be ready for use of the fishermen, while the seeds and the equipment will be delivered immediately,” Piñol added.