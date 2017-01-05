Duterte open to joint maritime drills with Russia

PRESIDENT Duterte will consider joint naval exercises with Russia to enhance the countries’ maritime cooperation, Presidential Spokesman Ernesto C. Abella said on Thursday, months after the Philippines decided to reduce military exercises with the United States.

At a briefing in Malacañang, Abella said Duterte considered this week’s visit by two Russian warships to the capital Manila as a sign the Philippines could strengthen its naval diplomacy with Russia. Duterte is scheduled to visit one of the ships today, Friday.

A memorandum of agreement would need to be signed between the Philippines and Russia to establish the framework of any future naval drills, Abella added, citing Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana. Abella said the President still opposed the permanent stay of any foreign troops in his country.

On Wednesday Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev said his country was not interested in military ties with the Philippines, but said Russia would be willing

to help supply arms to the Southeast Asian nation. He also said military drills between the two countries could be an opportunity to share experiences and learn from each other.

“This relationship is potentially very significant given that fact that the Philippines was, for a very long time, the anchor of the US military presence in the region,” said Alexey Muraviev, a Russia defense specialist at Curtin University in Perth, Australia. It also fits with Russia’s strategy of deepening its engagement with countries in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, he said.