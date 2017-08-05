Duterte OKs free state-college fees opposed by Cabinet

President Duterte signed a law on Thursday providing free tuition in state universities and colleges over the objection of his economics advisers, who said it could cost as much as P100 billion ($2 billion) a year.

The President said the long-term benefits of education outweighed the “very heavy budgetary implications”, Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra said at a televised briefing in Manila. He added the projected cost appears to be on the high side.

The additional spending comes as Duterte met with senators earlier this week to discuss a possible increase in the budget to fund the hiring of at least 20,000 soldiers and police after receiving reports of fresh Islamic State-linked terror threats in Mindanao. Guevarra said the administration was looking at different ways to help fund the initiative, including borrowing through official development assistance, as well as receiving donations. He added Duterte had left it to Congress to realign the budget to include free education.

Earlier this week Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said free college education in state universities would not benefit the poor because only 12 percent of students come from poor families and the government already offered scholarships in 114 state-run tertiary schools.